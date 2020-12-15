Winston-Salem State gets largest-ever gift: $30 million

Winston-Salem State on Tuesday received the largest gift in its history: $30 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott — a novelist and former spouse of Jeff Bezos, founder of online retailer Amazon — announced more than $4.15 billion in donations to 384 organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Scott listed the recipients of that money Tuesday and her reasons for selecting those organizations in a post on Medium.com.

Winston-Salem State didn't immediately say where it might spend this money. A university spokeswoman said the donation is unrestricted, which means the university can decide how to use it. But the university did say the gift reflected its commitment to working with underrepresented communities on social justice, equity and other related issues.