Winston-Salem State gets nearly $1.7 million from local couple for scholarships

Winston-Salem State University said it has received almost $1.7 million from a local couple, making it the largest single gift from a husband-wife pair in the institution's history.

The donation, announced Friday, came from Anna Reilly and Matt Cullinan of Winston-Salem and pushed the university's two-year effort to raise money for student scholarships well beyond its original $2 million goal.

“This was a community-wide effort that created an important source of support for our students,” Chancellor Elwood Robinson said Friday in a statement.

Reilly sits on the board of directors of Lamar Advertising, the outdoor advertising firm headquartered in Louisiana that's controlled by her family. Reilly has served on numerous other boards, including those of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem and the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University.