Winston-Salem State gets nearly $1.7 million from local couple for scholarships

Winston-Salem State University said it has received almost $1.7 million from a local couple, making it the largest single gift from a husband-wife pair in the institution's history.
The donation, announced Friday, came from Anna Reilly and Matt Cullinan of Winston-Salem and pushed the university's two-year effort to raise money for student scholarships well beyond its original $2 million goal.
“This was a community-wide effort that created an important source of support for our students,” Chancellor Elwood Robinson said Friday in a statement.
Reilly sits on the board of directors of Lamar Advertising, the outdoor advertising firm headquartered in Louisiana that's controlled by her family. Reilly has served on numerous other boards, including those of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem and the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University.
Cullinan has been a WSSU trustee since 2019. He worked as a vice president at Wake Forest University from 2006 to 2012 and previously was chief of staff to the president of the University of Notre Dame, where Cullinan earned his bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. Cullinan also is a past board chairman of Summit School in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem State launched its fundraiser, the Million Dollar Match, in early 2019 to raise $1 million for need-based student scholarships. Reilly and Cullinan agreed to match that amount.
The university said it collected $1.1 million by the end of 2019. When the campaign ended in April, WSSU had raised almost $1.7 million. The couple equaled that amount to bring the campaign final's total to nearly $3.4 million.
WSSU said its Million Dollar Match campaign got donations from more than 500 alumni and friends of the university and led to the creation of 31 new endowed scholarship funds.
“This experience has provided momentum for Winston-Salem State and has given the chancellor and his team the chance to stretch even further," Cullinan said in a statement. "It puts the university in the position to pursue a larger campaign in the future."
(336) 373-7312
@JohnNewsomNR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!