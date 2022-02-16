Winston-Salem State receives bomb threat; two HBCUs in North Carolina receive bomb threats on Wednesday

"Considering this threat, we acted quickly to ensure the health and safety of our university community," Allison said. "The university remains committed to our mission and vision of educating bright leaders all while making safety our first priority."

Since Jan. 4, bomb threats have been made at historically black colleges and universities in North Carolina, Florida, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi and other states.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating those threats as hate crimes, the agency said on Feb. 1.

According to news reports, bomb threats were reported Jan. 4 at N.C. Central University in Durham; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Va.; the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in Pine Bluff, Ark.; Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Fla.; Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans and Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas.

After Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. received a bomb threat on Feb. 1, Belin Perry, the chairman of its board of trustees, told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that the threat was an act of terrorism.

"It is designed to inflict terror," Perry said. "It is designed to make people feel uncomfortable. It's designed to make people be afraid."

