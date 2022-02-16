Winston-Salem State receives bomb threat; two HBCUs in North Carolina receive bomb threats on Wednesday

Winston-Salem State University received a bomb threat Wednesday, but university officials determined that threat wasn’t credible enough to evacuate their campus buildings, a WSSU official said.
Law enforcement did, however, search all campus buildings.
Fayetteville State University, which is 117 miles southeast of Winston-Salem, also received a bomb threat Wednesday that it described as unverified, Fayetteville State said in a statement.
Winston-Salem State and Fayetteville State universities are the latest historically black colleges and universities nationwide to receive bomb threats since early January.
WSSU received the threat via a phone call about 11:30 a.m., said Haley Gingles, a WSSU spokeswoman.
"We evaluated the threat, and determined there was not enough credible evidence to evacuate any building," Gingles said.
WSSU police initially investigated the threatening phone call, Gingles said. University officials then called the Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to the WSSU campus, she said.
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies searched every campus building, looking for any explosive devices, Gingles said. Shortly before 4:10 p.m., law enforcement officers had found no bomb or any other explosive device in any WSSU building, she said.
WSSU officials notified their campus community that local law enforcement officers would be on campus, searching each building, Gingles said. The alert was sent through emails, text messages and phone calls through the campus system known as Raze Guardian, she said.
Because the threat wasn’t credible, WSSU didn’t implement its bomb threat protocol and procedure, Gingles said. University officials also don’t have any evidence that the bomb threat made to WSSU is connected to previous bomb threats reported to other HBCUs throughout the country, she said.
Responding to its unverified bomb threat, Fayetteville State officials suspended campus operations Wednesday, a measure that included canceling classes until further notice, Fayetteville State said.
Fayetteville police, Cumberland County sheriff's deputies, the FBI, the State Bureau of Investigation and the N.C. Highway Patrol worked with Fayetteville State University police to search its campus building and "ensure that all buildings are cleared and safe for the return of students, faculty and staff," Fayetteville State said.
"I am deeply disturbed by the recent reports of senseless bomb threats directed at HBCUs across our nation and particularly at Fayetteville State University today," FSU Chancellor Darrell T. Allison said.
"Considering this threat, we acted quickly to ensure the health and safety of our university community," Allison said. "The university remains committed to our mission and vision of educating bright leaders all while making safety our first priority."
Since Jan. 4, bomb threats have been made at historically black colleges and universities in North Carolina, Florida, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi and other states.
The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating those threats as hate crimes, the agency said on Feb. 1.
According to news reports, bomb threats were reported Jan. 4 at N.C. Central University in Durham; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Va.; the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in Pine Bluff, Ark.; Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Fla.; Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans and Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas.
After Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. received a bomb threat on Feb. 1, Belin Perry, the chairman of its board of trustees, told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that the threat was an act of terrorism.
"It is designed to inflict terror," Perry said. "It is designed to make people feel uncomfortable. It's designed to make people be afraid."
