Winston-Salem State reports its first COVID-19 cluster on campus

WINSTON-SALEM — Winston-Salem State University has identified the first cluster of COVID-19 cases on its campus.

The university said in a news release Friday that it found a cluster of six cases among residential students. A cluster is five or more closely-connected cases reported within two weeks of each other.

WSSU said the six ill students have received medical treatment and are in isolation.

WSSU didn't identify the dorm where the cluster happened but said it has cleaned and disinfected the spaces on campus that the students might occupied. The university also said it has identified close contacts of the students who tested positive.

WSSU said none of the ill students took part in a march to the polls that happened on campus Tuesday. That event featured NBA star and Winston-Salem native Chris Paul, who led about 2,500 people from the campus clock tower to the Anderson Center, one of Forsyth County's 17 early voting sites.

The university has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, according to its online dashboard, and has counted 60 total cases among students and employees since Aug. 1.

Three other area universities — UNCG, N.C. A&T and Elon University — have reported COVID-19 clusters among residence halls, fraternities and sororities and athletic teams.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

