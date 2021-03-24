Winston-Salem State schedules three in-person commencement ceremonies

Winston-Salem State University will hold three separate in-person commencement ceremonies in May — two for undergraduates and a third for graduate students.
The university announced Wednesday that it will hold graduation events on two consecutive days and in two separate venues.
Master's and doctoral graduates will go first. They'll graduate at 6 p.m. May 20 in the K.R. Williams Auditorium on campus.
There will be two undergraduate ceremonies May 21, both at Truist Stadium, the ballpark in downtown Winston-Salem.
Commencement for seniors earning their degrees from the College of Arts, Sciences, Business and Education will start at 9 a.m. The ceremony for the School of Health Sciences seniors will start at 6 p.m.
These three May ceremonies will be open to students who earned their degrees after the summer 2020 and fall 2020 semesters and the current spring semester.
To comply with state and UNC System guidelines, the university said it will limit each graduate to two guests, require all graduates and attendees to wear masks and enforce social distancing guidelines at each ceremony.
Student Government Association President Je’den Clark said she's excited that friends and family members will be able to see her and other graduates walk across the commencement stage this year. Last May, Winston-Salem State and many other universities canceled in-person commencement events and recognized graduates virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"After such a tough year," Clark added in a statement released by the university, "in-person graduation made all the sacrifices worth it.”
Most other area colleges and universities plan to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May. Among them are Wake Forest University, UNC School of the Arts and Salem Academy and College.
All three schools will hold their graduation events outside, and they've moved most of their ceremonies from their traditional venues to local football or baseball stadiums so there's enough socially-distanced space for guests and graduates.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.