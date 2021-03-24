Winston-Salem State schedules three in-person commencement ceremonies

Winston-Salem State University will hold three separate in-person commencement ceremonies in May — two for undergraduates and a third for graduate students.

The university announced Wednesday that it will hold graduation events on two consecutive days and in two separate venues.

Master's and doctoral graduates will go first. They'll graduate at 6 p.m. May 20 in the K.R. Williams Auditorium on campus.

There will be two undergraduate ceremonies May 21, both at Truist Stadium, the ballpark in downtown Winston-Salem.

Commencement for seniors earning their degrees from the College of Arts, Sciences, Business and Education will start at 9 a.m. The ceremony for the School of Health Sciences seniors will start at 6 p.m.

These three May ceremonies will be open to students who earned their degrees after the summer 2020 and fall 2020 semesters and the current spring semester.

To comply with state and UNC System guidelines, the university said it will limit each graduate to two guests, require all graduates and attendees to wear masks and enforce social distancing guidelines at each ceremony.