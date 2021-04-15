Winston-Salem State sees rise in COVID-19 cases on campus

Winston-Salem State University wants more students to be tested for COVID-19 after a rise in cases on its campus.
The Winston-Salem university recorded 13 new cases on Monday — the highest one-day total at the school since it began tracking coronavirus data in August.
WSSU also notified students and employees Monday that it had confirmed a cluster of five positive cases on campus. A university spokeswoman said Thursday the cases were found within the athletics department.
There's more: The university on Tuesday announced it wouldn't hold the final five spring football practices and the team's annual spring game scheduled for Friday. The university's athletics director said the cancellations were about safety because COVID-19 cases were on the rise on campus and in the surrounding community.
Winston-Salem State has reported 115 cases so far this semester. Forty-four of those cases came between April 1 and Monday, the last time the university updated its COVID-19 dashboard. All but two of those new cases are students.
Before the start of the spring semester, Winston-Salem State required all students living on campus to test negative for COVID-19 before moving into their dorm rooms. The university has operated an on-campus clinic each Wednesday this semester to give free COVID-19 tests to any students who wanted them.
Starting Monday, however, Winston-Salem State will begin surveillance testing, starting with residents of campus dorms and later including student groups and other subsets of students.
"The goal of surveillance testing is to get a more accurate account of our campus's infection rate," the university wrote in an email to campus Thursday. "Many of our recent cases have been persons experiencing no symptoms, so we ask everyone to do their part and help us stay ahead of the spread of COVID-19."
The university noted in its message that surveillance testing isn't mandatory, but "students are strongly encouraged to participate."
WSSU also had added testing clinics on Mondays and Fridays through the end of the spring semester.
With less than four weeks of spring classes remaining, spokeswoman Haley Gingles said the university is once again reminding students of its community standards: Face coverings must be worn in nearly all campus spaces, hands should be washed frequently, social distancing should be practiced and large gatherings should be avoided. The university said most of the recently reported COVID-19 cases can be traced back to social get-togethers.
The university also is urging students to get tested weekly and to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Gingles said Winston-Salem State will send emails to parents, too, so they can encourage their students to follow these campus guidelines.
"We're reminding (students) to stay vigilant and don't let your guard down," Gingles said. "Yes, the vaccine is out there, but we all have to do our part to keep everyone safe on campus.
New commencement schedule
WSSU recently announced new times and venues for commencement, which will be held May 20-21.
Here's the revised schedule for the university's five commencement ceremonies:
9 a.m. May 20: Undergraduate and graduate students from the class of 2020
6 p.m. May 20: Master's and doctoral graduates from the class of 2021
9 a.m. May 21: Class of 2021 undergraduates in the College of Arts, Sciences, Business and Education
Noon, May 21: A virtual commencement for summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates; students must opt-in to this online ceremony.
6 p.m. May 21: Class of 2021 undergraduates in the School of Health Sciences