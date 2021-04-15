Winston-Salem State sees rise in COVID-19 cases on campus

Before the start of the spring semester, Winston-Salem State required all students living on campus to test negative for COVID-19 before moving into their dorm rooms. The university has operated an on-campus clinic each Wednesday this semester to give free COVID-19 tests to any students who wanted them.

Starting Monday, however, Winston-Salem State will begin surveillance testing, starting with residents of campus dorms and later including student groups and other subsets of students.

"The goal of surveillance testing is to get a more accurate account of our campus's infection rate," the university wrote in an email to campus Thursday. "Many of our recent cases have been persons experiencing no symptoms, so we ask everyone to do their part and help us stay ahead of the spread of COVID-19."

The university noted in its message that surveillance testing isn't mandatory, but "students are strongly encouraged to participate."

WSSU also had added testing clinics on Mondays and Fridays through the end of the spring semester.