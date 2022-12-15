Winston-Salem State University faces criticism over student's arrest in classroom. Video of the arrest has gone viral.

Officials at Winston-Salem State University are getting criticized over the arrest of a student Wednesday morning after an argument erupted between the student and her professor about an assignment.

Students in the classroom recorded the arrest and have shared it on social media, where it is going viral.

Chancellor Elwood Robinson issued a statement on Wednesday. In it, he said he understands the situation "has caused a great deal of trauma to those involved and our campus community at large." He also said he knows that the "weaponization of police is a prevalent problem in our community," but added "that is not what happened in this incident."

"We strive for a safe, inclusive, thriving and intellectual community where all of our faculty, staff and students feel respected and supported," Robinson said. "To that end, we will take swift and appropriate measures against any situation that contradicts those ideals."

Students who were with Hamoud in the classroom and people on social media have criticized university leaders over the arrest.

Leilla Hamoud, a 20-year-old student at Winston-Salem State, was arrested by campus police around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She was taken to a Forsyth County magistrate and released on a written promise to appear. Her next court date is Jan. 25 in Forsyth District Court.

The incident happened at Carolina Hall on the school's campus.

On a now-deleted video on Instagram, Hamoud said she and her professor, Cynthia Villagomez, got into an argument over an essay she had written for a group assignment, and that Villagomez yelled at her. Hamoud said she yelled back at Villagomez. Haley Gingles, chief marketing officer for WSSU, said that another faculty member called campus police.

Villagomez did not call campus police, Gingles said.

Hamoud said Villagomez gave Hamoud a choice — either apologize to her or leave the classroom. Hamoud said she refused, and soon after, two campus police officers placed her under arrest.

At the start of the video of the arrest, Hamoud is on top of a desk while two campus police officers attempt to arrest her. She says, "You're hurting me really badly, bro!" Another student says, "Why are y'all standing there letting this happen."

Hamoud, as she is placed under arrest, yells at the professor, telling her she hates her.

"You're the worst teacher ever," Hamoud says in the video. "You're getting me taken out of here in handcuffs because I won't apologize? Because I won't apologize? You started yelling at me. You asked me about my paper. You're a terrible teacher."

In another video, Villagomez is heard telling students in the classroom to calm down and said she didn't yell at Hamoud but only raised her voice to be heard. One of the students in the videos complains that Villagomez claims she loves the Black students at WSSU, a historically Black school, but isn't showing that love in this incident. According to voter registration records at the State Board of Election, Villagomez identifies as white. She teaches in the history department.

Gingles said Thursday that several faculty members at Carolina Hall came out of their classrooms and tried to de-escalate a large commotion coming out of the classroom but were unsuccessful. That's when one of the faculty members called campus police.

Gingles said no one at the university wants to have a student arrested.

"We have processes in place that gives students every possibility to have a positive resolution," she said.

But that wasn't able to happen in this case, and campus police, following their policies, have the responsibility to make sure everyone — students, faculty and staff members — are safe. Campus police officers made the determination that they had to arrest the student, she said.

"We support the processes that were in place yesterday, and they were followed," Gingles said.

Villagomez is still employed as a professor at WSSU, although her profile on the university's website appears to have been taken down. Her Linkedin profile has also disappeared. Villagomez did not respond to a voice mail left on her office phone Thursday.

Hamoud did not respond to requests for comment left on Twitter and Instagram. A woman who said she was Hamoud's mother answered a phone number associated with Hamoud and said that the family did not want to comment.

Robinson said in his statement that university departments, including the Office of the Chancellor, the Dean of Students, the dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, Business and Education, and Police and Public Safety, are working together to deal with the incident.

He also said that certain things cannot be shared publicly due to privacy laws, such as the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

"We know you want immediate answers; however, the speed of our processes does not match the speed of social media," he said. "Ultimately, we are committed to ensuring due diligence and fairness."

Hamoud said in her video on Instagram that she no longer feels safe at WSSU. She said she is hurt and disappointed in the university.

"The last thing I wanted was to be put in a situation where something could potentially affect my future," she said.