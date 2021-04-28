 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem State University lockdown lifted
breaking top story

Winston-Salem State University lockdown lifted

April 28, 2021 | Law enforcement removed an item from a dorm at Winston-Salem State and placed it into a Forensic Services vehicle

A lockdown this morning at Winston-Salem State University has been lifted, a university spokesperson said.

Calls, emails and texts were blasted to the university community at 8:26 a.m. to go into lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:11 a.m., but Winston-Salem State and city police remained on campus. 

About six police cars were parked outside Foundation Heights, a residence hall at 10 a.m.

Students told a Journal reporter that police were inside the residence hall.

At some point Wednesday morning, law enforcement removed an item from a dorm and placed it in a Forensic Services vehicle.

Details of what led to the lockdown are not yet available, but WXII reported that a student had been taken into custody. Emergency dispatchers also said that an armed person had been reported on the campus.

Story will be updated

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests over NC shooting as FBI investigate

Breaking News