Winston-Salem State University lockdown lifted

A lockdown this morning at Winston-Salem State University has been lifted, a university spokesperson said.
Calls, emails and texts were blasted to the university community at 8:26 a.m. to go into lockdown.
The lockdown was lifted at 9:11 a.m., but Winston-Salem State and city police remained on campus.
About six police cars were parked outside Foundation Heights, a residence hall at 10 a.m.
Students told a Journal reporter that police were inside the residence hall.
At some point Wednesday morning, law enforcement removed an item from a dorm and placed it in a Forensic Services vehicle.
Details of what led to the lockdown are not yet available, but WXII reported that a student had been taken into custody. Emergency dispatchers also said that an armed person had been reported on the campus.
