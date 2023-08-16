Less than two weeks before the start of the 2023-24 school year, the local school district has a message for its bus riders – Be patient and expect delays.

And it has a message for people interested in driving a bus – We need you.

As it is now, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is 58 drivers short of having a full roster, an issue that has been plaguing school districts across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the job market.

The school district had a press conference on Tuesday at North Forsyth High School to sound the alarm on what the shortage will mean for the estimated 17,000 students who rides buses.

“If everyone knows what to expect, that is half the battle,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said. “I think when people don’t know that (buses) are going to be late, that causes a lot of frustration. I know it’s frustrating to be waiting for your child, but as long as you know where they are and that they’re safe, I think that helps a little bit.”

Schools will be in touch with parents about what bus runs and what students will be affected and what kind of delay they can expect. That information will also be shared at open houses, which will be next week throughout the district.

The school district also announced a round of signing bonuses for qualified bus drivers and mechanics and bonuses for current bus drivers and mechanics who recruit them.

Potential drivers and mechanics are eligible a $1,000 bonus once they begin work and another $1,000 on Jan. 25. Employees who recruit them are eligible for the same amount.

In addition to a bus-driver shortage, the district has 20 bus mechanics, 11 short of what it needs.

The school district sent a mass email to employees in its transportation department on Monday about the bonuses, said Tisha Davidson, the executive director of transportation for the district.

“Most of our drivers know drivers and most of our mechanics know mechanics,” she said.

School district leaders plan to present to the school board in late September or early October a proposal to increase the salary of its classified employees, which includes bus drivers and cafeteria workers. The starting salary for someone in a classified position is $15 an hour. The Forsyth County Board of Commission gave $1 million to the school district in its most current budget to address the pay of classified employees. The school also has a few million dollars saved that it plans to put toward the salary adjustment.

The amount of time and training it takes to be a qualified bus driver is another impediment, McManus said.

“The process of getting a driver from the starting line of ‘I want to be a driver’ to the finish line continues to be a barrier,” she said.

Drivers have to take classes to get a commercial driver license and get a school bus driver certificate from the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, which involves more training and tests.

The district is looking at ways to speed up the application process, McManus said. She talked about going to recruitment fairs and hearing of dozens of people interested in driving a bus and learning that few would have the time or commitment to clear all the hurdles.

“But I think with the right pay and getting folks through the process more quickly so they can have their CDL and be cleared to drive, I think those are the two biggest issues right now,” she said.

McManus said that of the district’s 1,416 bus runs, 211 will be impacted by the driver shortage, meaning thousands of students can expect to be at least 15 minutes late to their school or home.

For morning routes, 65 routes will be affected, impacting 3,460 students. About 11,600 afternoon riders can expect to be late returning home, she said.

One issue that can prolong a bus run is unnecessary stops. Last year, 33,000 students signed up to ride a bus, but only 17,000 turned out to be actual riders. A school bus driver has to stop at every signed-up stop regardless of whether a student gets off or on.

Parents who signed up for a stop but don’t plan for their kids to take the bus are being urged to call their school so the stop can be eliminated.