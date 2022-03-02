With a ceremonial groundbreaking, stadium at Reynolds is closer to reality

After years of stops and starts, the long-awaited and much-debated athletics stadium at Reynolds High School took a major step forward on Wednesday with a groundbreaking ceremony on a patch of land where girls soccer and boys and girls lacrosse athletes may be playing games as soon as spring 2023.
The ceremony came with a good dose of fanfare. Members of the drum line, cheerleaders and athletes from various sports showed up to celebrate something that many Reynolds athletes had long hoped for — a field of their own.
“It’s exciting,” said Jairo Medel, a junior who plays for the Demons soccer team. “We’ve been pushing to have this in our backyard for a long time.”
Owned by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the land is adjacent to Hanes Park and is down the slope from the new Wiley Middle School gym and a Reynolds High School auxiliary gym.
Available for use by 16 teams at Reynolds and Wiley, the stadium will cost about $8 million and be built over several phases, with a turf practice field, retention wall and lights coming first, followed by restrooms, a concession stand, press box and bleachers. School leaders hope football games can be played at the stadium in fall 2023.
The M. Douglas Crater Field and Stadium, as it has been christened in honor of a longtime football coach, will have a capacity of 2,500, making it much smaller than most 4-A high school stadiums.
But it was the field the Reynolds community wanted, based on its proximity to both schools.
Having a stadium has long been a desire of the Reynolds community. Many athletes at Reynolds travel off campus for games and practices, creating a hardship for some athletes who may not have reliable transportation. For instance, girls and boys soccer teams play at a field at Bolton Elementary School and the football team shares Deaton-Thompson Stadium on Clemmonsville Road with Parkland High School.
Around 2010, a group of Reynolds parents formed Home Field Advantage, a nonprofit organization, to raise money for the stadium.
The group initially said it would raise all the money for the project, but fundraising stalled around $1.5 million, with some potential donors saying they wanted to see a financial commitment from the school board.
“That was a big sticking point,” said Stan Dean, who has been part of Home Field Advantage for several years and serves as the group’s spokesman. “Why does our stadium have to be all privately funded?”
He noted that in the 2016 $350 million bond package, Mount Tabor and Glenn high schools received about $3.5 million each for stadium improvements.
The stadium has run into resistance from some people in the surrounding West End neighborhood who worry about traffic congestion and critics who say that the school district has more pressing needs, such as a new Ashley Elementary School.
The project’s momentum picked up in September when the school board approved spending nearly $900,000 to build a practice field on a site that had been identified as the future home of a Reynolds stadium. The project was part of $3.5 million package that also included improvements to athletic facilities at Winston-Salem Prep and Parkland high schools.
That public commitment of funds re-energized Home Field Advantage’s efforts. Not long after the school board meeting, they raised $2.8 million, including $2.5 million from Keith and Cindy Waddell, Reynolds alumni now living in California. The Waddells had previously contributed $300,000 to the effort.
Another boost in public funds came in February when the school board approved $1.2 million after it learned that a retaining wall would need to be built on the field. That money is coming mostly from district savings. That brought the total contribution from the school system to about $2.1 million.
In all, Home Field Advantage has raised $4.3 million from about 570 donors with another $1.5 million to go, Dean said.
“It’s very satisfying and gratifying knowing that Reynolds and Wiley are going to finally have the facilities they’ve needed,” Dean said.
Senior Ayanna Wynn, the first Black female drum major at the school, said before the ceremony that she wishes she had gotten the chance to march across the field at the new stadium.
“It’s been a long time. We’ve been on this for what? Sixty years now,” she said.
Marching across the field at Deaton-Thompson, some five miles from campus?
“It’s not our turf,” she said. “We just couldn’t get that feeling.”
336-727-7420