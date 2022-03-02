With a ceremonial groundbreaking, stadium at Reynolds is closer to reality

But it was the field the Reynolds community wanted, based on its proximity to both schools.

Having a stadium has long been a desire of the Reynolds community. Many athletes at Reynolds travel off campus for games and practices, creating a hardship for some athletes who may not have reliable transportation. For instance, girls and boys soccer teams play at a field at Bolton Elementary School and the football team shares Deaton-Thompson Stadium on Clemmonsville Road with Parkland High School.

Around 2010, a group of Reynolds parents formed Home Field Advantage, a nonprofit organization, to raise money for the stadium.

The group initially said it would raise all the money for the project, but fundraising stalled around $1.5 million, with some potential donors saying they wanted to see a financial commitment from the school board.

“That was a big sticking point,” said Stan Dean, who has been part of Home Field Advantage for several years and serves as the group’s spokesman. “Why does our stadium have to be all privately funded?”

He noted that in the 2016 $350 million bond package, Mount Tabor and Glenn high schools received about $3.5 million each for stadium improvements.