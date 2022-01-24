With students, staff out of classrooms, COVID cases drop sharply in Winston-Salem/Forsyth district

“I know for myself and my family, we’ve been staying put because you couldn’t get out. It could possibly help," Swift said last week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The drop in cases could also be due to a dip in the number of tests administered during the recent spate of bad weather.

Wiley Middle School reported 30 cases among students and six among staff members. The schools with the highest case counts among students were the Downtown School with 19; Lewisville and Kimmel Farm elementary schools each with 15; and Kernersville and Morgan elementary schools each with 14.

Konnoak and Morgan also each reported six infected staff members.

The school district has had an indoor mask mandate since the start of the school year. The school board will vote again on its masking policy on Feb. 8. The state requires school boards to vote each month on their masking policies.

The school system ha begun a testing program at 19 schools, with more expected to come on board soon.