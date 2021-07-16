Without vaccination, Wake Forest students might lose their classes and campus housing

Wake Forest University students who aren't fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or haven't received an exemption could lose their campus housing and be removed from classes they've registered for.

The university announced in April that all students had to get vaccinated or an exemption before the start of the school year in August. That mandate applied to all undergraduate, graduate and professional school students who plan to take in-person classes or participate in any university-sponsored study abroad or study away programs.

Wake Forest on Wednesday told students what would happen if they didn't turn in their paperwork by the end of the month.

"For those of you who have not yet provided the required documentation, on Aug. 1, the university will begin the process of removing you from enrolled courses and assigned housing," Executive Vice President Hof Milam and Provost Rogan Kersh wrote to students. "We cannot guarantee that you will be able to re-enroll in the same courses and receive the same housing assignment once removed."