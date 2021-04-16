WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools supports bipartisan legislation allowing it to begin the school year one to two weeks earlier than currently allowed by state law.
However, with many summer-school initiatives already set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the system said Thursday it would not move up the start date of Aug. 23 for the 2021-22 school year.
House Bill 111 would open WS/FCS schools on Aug. 11.
WS/FCS said in a statement that senior leadership believes House Bill 111 “could be good in the future.”
“An earlier start time would allow semesters to end before the winter break, so it may be very beneficial.”
However, the system said that “our end date for this year, coupled with the length of summer programs, means in order to ensure we have time to clean and reset buildings before a new school year, as well as give those teachers working summer school a small break, we can’t start any earlier than planned.”
HB111 was filed by the Forsyth delegation at the request of Superintendent Tricia McManus, said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and former chairman of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Board of Education.
“I agree changing this next school year would be problematic with families,” Lambeth said
N.C. legislators have submitted a slew of bills with the goal of allowing public school districts to begin the school year one to two weeks earlier in August. Senate Bill 166, sponsored by Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, would open Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Davie County Schools on Aug. 10.
Lambeth said he is not optimistic about the chances of any the 26 school calendar-flexibility bills, whether local or statewide, because of opposition in the Senate.
The reality check is that in the 16 years since the law was passed, there have been more than 270 local and public-school calendar bills introduced. None has cleared the legislature.
During the 2019 session, House Bill 79 cleared the House by a 100-10 vote. However, HB79 was sent directly to the Senate Rules and Operations committee and not addressed the rest of the session.
“Even if (HB111) does pass, it would be late in our session,” Lambeth said.
“If passed, it makes more sense to think about the future impact on the calendar, not the next school year’s calendar.”
Linking schedules
Since the 2005-06 school year, state law has prohibited public school systems from opening before the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and closing after the Friday closest to June 11 without permission from the State Board of Education.
The law passed after the successful “Save Our Summers” campaign was initiated by a vocal grassroots parents/teachers’ group and later supported by coastal business owners.
Most of the 26 bills contain similar language, with the common denominators being linking the public school calendar to that of a local community college — which typically starts a week earlier than public schools.
Many of the bills would link K-12 public schools calendars to local or regional community colleges.
Lambeth said uniting those calendars makes sense for WS/FCS since two district schools — Early College of Forsyth and Forsyth Middle College — are on the Forsyth Technical Community College campus. Students at those schools take college courses for credit while earning their high school diplomas.
The COVID-19 pandemic could provide an unexpected assist to the bills.
“Everybody is in agreement that our kids have suffered with schools being closed,” said Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, and co-sponsor of HB111. “The moving of the start date is to lessen the amount of down time between the summer-school program and the start of school, to provide a more continuous learning atmosphere.”
“I am hopeful that because of the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in that we will get this done,” Zenger said. “Our kids and their futures are essential.”
Tourism perspective
The N.C. Travel and Tourism Coalition has said “studies show that starting school in late August produces as much as $1 billion each year in economic growth through increased tourism-related sales.”
The N.C. Travel Industry Association consistently has listed school calendars among its top legislative agenda items.
Vince Chelena, the travel industry association’s executive director, said Wednesday that the legislature’s support of offering at least six weeks of summer school for public school districts should lessen the need for moving up the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Chelena said the tourism industry supports public schools by generating $26.7 billion in visitor spending for 2020.
“The visitor spending resulted in $2.1 billion in state and local tax revenue, helping to significantly fund education,” Chelena said. “A healthy tourism economy funds education.”
