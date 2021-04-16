WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22

Since the 2005-06 school year, state law has prohibited public school systems from opening before the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and closing after the Friday closest to June 11 without permission from the State Board of Education.

The law passed after the successful “Save Our Summers” campaign was initiated by a vocal grassroots parents/teachers’ group and later supported by coastal business owners.

Most of the 26 bills contain similar language, with the common denominators being linking the public school calendar to that of a local community college — which typically starts a week earlier than public schools.

Lambeth said uniting those calendars makes sense for WS/FCS since two district schools — Early College of Forsyth and Forsyth Middle College — are on the Forsyth Technical Community College campus. Students at those schools take college courses for credit while earning their high school diplomas.

The COVID-19 pandemic could provide an unexpected assist to the bills.