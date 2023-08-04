Housing about 40 students from Main Street Academy for up to 18 months in an unused building on a church campus will cost Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools $760,500 in lease money.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved the lease agreement with St. Peter's World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road, at a special called meeting on Monday. Main Street Academy will now vacate its building on 2700 S. Main St., to make room for Philo-Hill Middle School, which is being renovated.

Keeping the Philo-Hill students in their school during renovations would have added an additional $2 million in construction costs, Superintendent Tricia McManus told the board.

The board voted 6-3 to approve the lease, with some board members questioning the amount, which comes to $42,250 a month. The building at St. Peter's was attractive to the school district because it previously served as a charter school, so it had classrooms, a cafeteria and gym already in place. However, the school district will still need to spend money to upgrade the building's digital infrastructure so that it will be on par with what other schools have in place. A price for those upgrades was not available.

Main Street Academy is in a building with an 800-student capacity and has more than enough space to accommodate the 400 students who go to Philo-Hill and the 40 or so students enrolled at Main Street. However, the school board made it clear in earlier discussions with school district staff that it did not want middle school students sharing the same building as Main Street students, which is for middle- and high school students.

Main Street is an alternative school where students go temporarily, typically after a behavioral issue at their home school. Students are usually assigned to the school by the superintendent's office.

Given what it felt was an edict to pursue other options, the school district's staff began looking at other buildings to house Main Street. None were as good a fit as St. Peter's, Lauren Richards, the district chief operations officer, told the board Monday

The board then voted on May 23 for the school district to spend up to $1 million for both moves with the money coming from the district's savings.

"Staff did interpret that as a directive to ensure that the cost does not exceed that," Richards said. "We were not expecting there to be shock in the dollar amount."

Board member Alex Bohannon said that the price gave him "sticker shock."

"But it's where we are, and I don't want to continue to disrupt staff. I think anything else would be too chaotic and unfair for students and staff. I can't say I'm 100% comfortable, but this is where we are," Bohannon said.

Board member Sabrina Coone argued for holding back on the move, saying that perhaps the coming year could be considered a time to sacrifice during a transitional period.

"When I think about the amount of money, it's a ton of money," she said. "And we're in a position where we're supposed to be good stewards of our finances. And I want our kids to be safe and I want things to be done properly but I also want us to be fully responsible."

Board members Richard Watts and Trevonia Brown Gaither both questioned why the board would consider putting Philo-Hill students with Main Street students.

"If this was Reagan and Reagan had that space, this would not even be under consideration," Brown Gaither said. "So I want to make sure we understand that as a board we should not look at this if we aren't going to do it for any other school."

Bohannon, Deanna Kaplan, Leah Crowley, Brown Gaither, Robert Barr and Watts voted to approve the lease while Susan Miller, Steve Wood and Sabrina Coone voted against it.

Teachers are scheduled to return to their classrooms on Aug. 21. The 2023-24 school year will begin on Aug. 28.