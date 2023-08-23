COVID-19, and all the talk about remote learning and masking inside schools, may sometimes feel like a distant memory.

But with cases inching upward across the state as students head back to the classroom on Monday, local school leaders want parents to keep in mind a few recommendations established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Katie Key, the director of health and nursing services for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, talked about some of the recommendations at a press conference on Wednesday at Reynolds High School.

It was one of several press conferences the school district is holding this week on different topics heading into the 2023-23 school year.

The school district is asking students and staff with symptoms to be tested or visit a doctor.

“A negative test is not required but individuals with symptoms should only return if they are fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicines such as Tylenol or ibuprofen,” Key said.

Students or staff who test positive are being asked to isolate for five days and wear a mask upon returning. Those who have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID should wear a mask for 10 days starting from the last day of exposure.

The recommendations are not required by the state or federal governments, Key said, but they were developed in consultation with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

Three key COVID-19 measuring sticks — emergency department visits, hospital admissions and wastewater samples — have been on the rise in North Carolina as the new variant known as Eris is circulating.

State and local infectious disease experts cautioned earlier this month that the increase in cases has been expected as part of COVID-19 becoming a regularly circulating respiratory virus.

Along with the COVID recommendations, Key reminded parents that students must show proof of their state-mandated immunizations and health assessments by Sept. 26.

“It’s important to schedule your appointments now,” she said.

The school district’s website has information on immunizations at https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/122458.