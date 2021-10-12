WS/FCS employees will get two more rounds of bonuses on top of $1,000 coming at end of month

Employees of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be getting two additional bonuses on top of the $1,000 they will receive in their paychecks at the end of October.

The school board voted on Tuesday to approve a $700 bonus for teachers and certified staff members employed through Dec. 1, to paid on Dec 16. They will get another $700 bonus if they remain with the district through May 1, to be paid on May 31.

Classified staff members, which include nutrition workers, maintenance and bus drivers, will be on the same schedule for their bonuses, which will be $500.

Like other school districts across the country, the local district is facing staff shortages, Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the chief human resources officer, told the school board at its work session.

"We started to look ahead and think what else can we do to support staff in this challenging labor market and this challenging time, and how can we support them and retain them," Bonner-Reed said.

Other school districts have been using bonuses as an enticement for employees to stay on the job. Most notably, Davidson County Schools announced last week that it is giving all its fulltime employees a one-time bonus of $4,500.