Students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools continued to make up ground lost during the pandemic but still lag behind statewide scores, according to the state’s annual test results that were released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Results show that 48% of students in the district scored at or above grade level, about 5% higher than last year and 10% higher than 2020-21.
Statewide, 53.6% of students performed at or above grade level in the most recent school year.
Four schools in the local school district received “A” grades for their performance. The schools are Atkins High School, the Early College of Forsyth, the Middle College of Forsyth and Reagan High School. Last year, five schools received "A" grades.
Eighty percent of a school’s letter grade is based on achievement on state standardized tests and 20% is based on growth, a calculation model that the General Assembly established in 2013.
- Borna Gojo, a 25-year-old former Wake Forest tennis player, will play Novak Djokovic in U.S. Open on Sunday
- Atkins, Reagan, West Forsyth ranked among top high schools in the state
- In latest buying spree, Winston-Salem apartment complex sold for $22.6 million
- No. 19 N.C. Central rolls past Winston-Salem State 47-21 in Durham on Saturday
- DA: Accused attacker planned to have sex with woman he grabbed on Salem Avenue
- Ed Campbell, unflappable staffer on Journal sports desk, dies
- Simply Sonya's owner to open new location
- Wake Forest medical school professor named head of surgeon training institute
- Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' singer who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
- Work resumes on Meadowlark - but so does school
- The Readers' Forum: The shooting death of a UNC professor boils down to a simple, tragic equation
- Top Triad executive for Truist announces retirement plans
- New food truck offers a taste of West Africa
- Crepe cafe and bakery opens on Fifth Street in Winston-Salem
- Plenty of room for improvement for Wake Forest after opening-night win over Elon
The school district will have a news conference at 1 p.m., to talk about how its students fared.
lodonnell@wsjournal.com
336-727-7420
@lisaodonnellWSJ
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.