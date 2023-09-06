Students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools continued to make up ground lost during the pandemic but still lag behind statewide scores, according to the state’s annual test results that were released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

Results show that 48% of students in the district scored at or above grade level, about 5% higher than last year and 10% higher than 2020-21.

Statewide, 53.6% of students performed at or above grade level in the most recent school year.

Four schools in the local school district received “A” grades for their performance. The schools are Atkins High School, the Early College of Forsyth, the Middle College of Forsyth and Reagan High School. Last year, five schools received "A" grades.

Eighty percent of a school’s letter grade is based on achievement on state standardized tests and 20% is based on growth, a calculation model that the General Assembly established in 2013.

The school district will have a news conference at 1 p.m., to talk about how its students fared.