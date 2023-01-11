WSSU: Campus police followed procedure in arrest of student after argument with professor. Group holds a rally Wednesday in support of the student.

Officials at Winston-Salem State University have determined that the proper procedures were followed during a Dec. 14 incident in which campus police arrested a WSSU student in a classroom after an argument erupted between the student and her professor about an assignment.

Students in the classroom recorded the arrest and shared it on social media, where it went viral and got local and national coverage, including on CNN. The student, Leilla Hamoud, 20, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Jan. 25.

Haley Gingles, chief marketing and communications officer at WSSU, said WSSU administrators reviewed the incident and found that proper procedures were followed.

"The incident is now in the hands of the Forsyth County District Attorney's office," Gingles said.

Gingles said that Hamoud is still a student and Villagomez remains employed at the university, where she teaches in the history department. She said that disciplinary actions fall under privacy laws and cannot be shared publicly.

On Wednesday, a group of WSSU students and others marched on campus to Carolina Hall, where the incident happened, and held a rally in support of Hamoud. Hamoud was at the rally but declined to comment afterward.

"We just came out here to bring awareness to it and to stand in solidarity with her and to let her know we have her back and that she has a village that cares," said Frankie Gist, a community activist and founder of H.O.P.E. Dealers Outreach.

"We just want them to know that we will not tolerate an abuse of power," Gist said. He said this was not about race (Hamoud is Black and the professor, Cynthia Villagomez, identifies as white, according to state election records).

"What we're saying is that was an abuse of power and that she (Villagomez) as a professor could have stopped that from happening over just a disagreement among an educator and a student," he said.

Hamoud provided a statement to WXII-TV in which she said that the incident was not about race but about abuse of power.

Gingles said that university officials support students' rights to peacefully protest.

"We teach our students to ask questions and discuss opposing ideas," she said in a statement. "We encourage freedom of speech and want our students' voices to be heard."

Campus police arrested Hamoud just around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Carolina Hall on the school's campus. On a now-deleted video on Instagram, Hamoud said she and Villagomez got into an argument over an essay she had written for a group assignment, and that Villagomez yelled at her. Hamoud said she yelled back at Villagomez.

Villagomez never called campus police. Gingles said another faculty member called campus police after several faculty members heard the commotion and tried unsuccessfully to de-escalate the situation.

Hamoud said in the Instagram video that Villagomez gave Hamoud a choice — either apologize to her or leave the classroom. Hamoud said she refused, and soon after, two campus police officers placed her under arrest.

At the start of the video of the arrest, Hamoud is on top of a desk while two campus police officers attempt to arrest her. She says, "You're hurting me really badly, bro!" Another student says, "Why are y'all standing there letting this happen."

Hamoud, as she is placed under arrest, yells at the professor, telling her she hates her.

"You're the worst teacher ever," Hamoud says in the video. "You're getting me taken out of here in handcuffs because I won't apologize? Because I won't apologize? You started yelling at me. You asked me about my paper. You're a terrible teacher."

In another video, Villagomez is heard telling students in the classroom to calm down and said she didn't yell at Hamoud but only raised her voice to be heard. One of the students in the videos complains that Villagomez claims she loves Black students at WSSU, a historically Black university, but isn't showing that love in this incident.

Chancellor Elwood Robinson issued a statement the day after the incident, saying that he understood that the situation "has caused a great deal of trauma to those involved and our campus community at large." He also said he knows the "weaponization of police is a prevalent problem in our community," but added "that is not what happened in this incident."