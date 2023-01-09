WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson to retire in June

Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson said Monday he plans to retire on June 30.

Robinson, 67, is the 13th chancellor in WSSU's history, taking over on Jan. 1, 2015. He will retire after 39 years in higher education.

The UNC System said the search for the next WSSU chancellor will be launched later this year.

Peter Hans, president of the UNC System, said WSSU provost Anthony Graham will serve as interim chancellor, beginning July 1. Graham has been WSSU's chief academic officer since 2018.

“I am extremely proud of the amazing accomplishments we have made over the past eight years," Robinson said in a statement.

“I am most proud that Winston-Salem State has evolved to become a first-choice institution for our students. The hard work of our faculty and staff make Winston-Salem State a destination campus and I applaud their efforts and commitment.”

Robinson said in a separate email to the university that "it is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement as chancellor after over 39 years of higher education service."

"I have always believed that genius resides within everyone, and I have spent my career creating opportunities where that genius can be realized and shared.

"I believe with the launch of this strategic plan that the groundwork to continue that mission has been firmly established and now is the perfect intersection of time and opportunity to retire."

Hans said that Robinson "has provided steady leadership for Winston-Salem State, including noteworthy achievements, such as a new center for entrepreneurship, a record $30 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, and strong rankings in economic and social mobility for the university’s graduates.”

“I know all Rams join me in thanking him for his dedicated service to the campus and the state.”

Kathleen Kelly, chairwoman of WSSU's Board of Trustees, said "Robinson has been an inspirational, thoughtful, and dynamic leader."

"He has left an undeniable mark on the University, embodying our motto of ‘Enter to learn, depart to serve’.

"WSSU is well-positioned for continued success thanks to his leadership!”

Hans said that Graham "is a respected educator and seasoned academic leader whose research has focused on student success. I know he has the commitment and skills to lead Winston-Salem State through a smooth transition.”

Robinson cited in his email to the university that "all the achievements of this university are not solely because of me, but because of the unwavering commitment of every dedicated person who gives their time, talents, and resources every day."

Among those he cited were: the 2030 strategic plans; WSSU's ranking in several academic and socioeconomic lists; raising more than $164 million in research grants; expanding the endowment portfolio from $30 million to $100 million; and more than $145 million in campus infrastructure expenditures; and 16 CIAA championships.

"I am devoting this year to transitioning (Anthony) into this role," Robinson said.

"I am dedicated to ensuring he will be successful, and I am confident the trajectory of Winston-Salem State University will continue to be realized under his leadership."