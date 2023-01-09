 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson to retire in June

Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson said Monday he plans to retire on June 30.

Robinson, 67, is the 13th chancellor in WSSU's history, taking over on Jan. 1, 2015. He will retire after 39 years in higher education.

Winston-Salem State University Spring Commencement 2022

Chancellor Elwood Robinson and other faculty members walk out during the recessional of the Winston-Salem State University Spring Commencement on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The UNC System said the search for the next WSSU chancellor will be launched later this year.

Peter Hans, president of the UNC System, said WSSU provost Anthony Graham will serve as interim chancellor, beginning July 1. Graham has been WSSU's chief academic officer  since 2018.

“I am extremely proud of the amazing accomplishments we have made over the past eight years," Robinson said in a statement.

Winston-Salem State University Spring Commencement 2022

Chancellor Elwood Robinson speaks during the Winston-Salem State University Spring Commencement on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

“I am most proud that Winston-Salem State has evolved to become a first-choice institution for our students. The hard work of our faculty and staff make Winston-Salem State a destination campus and I applaud their efforts and commitment.”

Susan R. Wente installation

Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson speaks during the installation ceremony of Susan R. Wente as president of Wake Forest University, Friday, March 25, 2022 at Wait Chapel.

Robinson said in a separate email to the university that "it is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement as chancellor after over 39 years of higher education service."

"I have always believed that genius resides within everyone, and I have spent my career creating opportunities where that genius can be realized and shared.

"I believe with the launch of this strategic plan that the groundwork to continue that mission has been firmly established and now is the perfect intersection of time and opportunity to retire."

Brian Cole installation UNCSA

Winston-Salem State University chancellor Elwood Robinson enters during the the Gerald Freedman Theatre during the procession for the installation ceremony for Brian Cole, the ninth chancellor of UNCSA, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Hans said that Robinson "has provided steady leadership for Winston-Salem State, including noteworthy achievements, such as a new center for entrepreneurship, a record $30 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, and strong rankings in economic and social mobility for the university’s graduates.”

“I know all Rams join me in thanking him for his dedicated service to the campus and the state.”

Kathleen Kelly, chairwoman of WSSU's Board of Trustees, said "Robinson has been an inspirational, thoughtful, and dynamic leader."

"He has left an undeniable mark on the University, embodying our motto of ‘Enter to learn, depart to serve’.

"WSSU is well-positioned for continued success thanks to his leadership!”

Hans said that Graham "is a respected educator and seasoned academic leader whose research has focused on student success. I know he has the commitment and skills to lead Winston-Salem State through a smooth transition.”

Robinson cited in his email to the university that "all the achievements of this university are not solely because of me, but because of the unwavering commitment of every dedicated person who gives their time, talents, and resources every day."

Bill Hayes Field

Bill Hayes acknowledges the cheers of the crowd during halftime festivities as the field at Bowman Gray Stadium is named in his honor. With Hayes is athletics director Etienne Thomas, Winston-Salem city council member Annette Scippio and WSSU chancellor Elwood Robinson.
Winston-Salem State Virginia Union basketball

Winston-Salem State chancellor Elwood Robinson and his wife, Denise, before the Rams' game against Virginia Union in the semifinals of the CIAA men's basketball tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

Among those he cited were: the 2030 strategic plans; WSSU's ranking in several academic and socioeconomic lists; raising more than $164 million in research grants; expanding the endowment portfolio from $30 million to $100 million; and more than $145 million in campus infrastructure expenditures; and 16 CIAA championships.

"I am devoting this year to transitioning (Anthony) into this role," Robinson said.

Winston-Salem State Virginia Union basketball

Winston-Salem State chancellor Elwood Robinson applauds the Red Sea of Sound before the Rams' game against Virginia Union in the semifinals of the CIAA men's basketball tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. 

"I am dedicated to ensuring he will be successful, and I am confident the trajectory of Winston-Salem State University will continue to be realized under his leadership."

