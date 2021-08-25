WSSU to host student wellness event Friday at the Community Care Center

Winston-Salem State University’s health sciences division will host a Student Wellness Event for kindergarten to 12th-grade students at 3 p.m. Friday at the Community Care Center at 2135 New Walkertown Road, WSSU said Wednesday.

"Our students have faced tremendous challenges over the past 18 months," said Leslee Battle, the interim dean WSSU School of Health Sciences. "It’s important to us that we take care of the whole student, which includes mental health.

"We want to provide the resources for parents to feel empowered to fully support their children as they take on this upcoming school year," Battle said.

The event, targeted to Winston-Salem’s most underserved communities, is open to the public and will provide personal protective equipment, mental and physical health assessments, along with WSSU health sciences course material for high school students, WSSU said. Attendees will be required to a wear masks.

Students will receive masks, hand sanitizer and gloves at no cost, WSSU said. The university will provide free sports physicals for students participating in extracurricular activities.