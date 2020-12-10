WSSU, UNCSA propose tuition hikes for out-of-state students

The city's two public universities want to increase tuition paid by out-of-state students by 3 percent starting next fall.
Neither Winston-Salem State nor UNC School of the Arts plan to raise tuition for in-state students for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year. The tuition prices for North Carolina residents haven't changed since before the 2017-18 year.
If the UNC System's Board of Governors approves, Winston-Salem State undergraduates who come from outside North Carolina will pay $14,057 starting next fall, and out-of-state graduate students will pay $14,406.
The UNCSA plan would raise annual tuition for out-of-state undergraduates to $23,731 next year, while out-of-state graduate students would pay $23,899. High school students who live outside North Carolina also would see their tuition go up 3 percent to $13,978.
Both proposals seem to comply with the Board of Governors' mandates for prices heading into the 2021-22 academic year that starts in August. The state university system's governing board said it wouldn't consider any in-state tuition increases but that campuses could ask to raise out-of-state rates by as much as 3 percent.
The board also said it would let campuses ask only for a higher health services fee because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Campuses that wanted to raise other mandatory fees would have to offset that increase with cuts of other student charges.
The Board of Governors will set campus tuition and fee rates for the next academic year sometime in the spring, probably in March.
Here's a closer look at each university's plan:
Winston-Salem State
Undergraduate tuition will remain at $3,401 for North Carolina residents for the upcoming academic year, while the base tuition for in-state students in master's and doctoral programs will stay at $3,872, according to the proposal that WSSU trustees approved Thursday.
WSSU wants to raise the annual health services fee paid by all full-time students by $73 to $340. University leaders say they'll use the extra revenue to hire three people — a licensed practical nurse, a mental health counselor and a health education specialist — for the student health center. WSSU, like many other universities, has seen demand rise sharply for COVID-19 testing and mental health services during the pandemic.
The university didn't ask to change any other mandatory student fees — athletics, student activities, educational and technology, campus safety and debt service — regulated by the Board of Governors.
Trustees on Thursday did approve an increase in a fee they control. The transportation fee used to pay for campus shuttles that take students to off-campus housing, shopping centers and class sites away from campus will increase by $13.75 per semester to $41.25. Even after the increase, the first since 2013, WSSU said its transportation fee will remain among the lowest in the UNC System.
UNCSA
UNC School of the Arts trustees on Dec. 4 approved a request to keep next year's tuition at $6,497 for in-state undergraduates and $9,196 for in-state graduate students. Trustees didn't ask to increase any mandatory student fees.
But the UNCSA board increased annual housing rates significantly. Annual increases will range from $400 to $2,046 per student next year, and rates for some campus housing options will increase again in 2022-23. By fall 2022, room rates for university students will range from $7,074 for a bed in a four-person apartment to $9,660 for a single room in the newest campus dorm.
Those increases are "necessary to sustain future operations and upkeep of all campus housing and to fund construction of a new college residence hall that is expected to open in January 2022," the university said in a statement given to the Winston-Salem Journal. "UNCSA has historically kept housing rates lower than peer institutions, and these increases will allow the institution to both fund construction of the new, modern residence hall and properly maintain the remaining current housing."
The new 444-bed dorm is being built on the site of the former Bailey Street Apartments. After the new dorm opens, UNCSA plans eventually to tear down the six-building Residence Halls A-F complex, which opened in 1969.
