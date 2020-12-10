WSSU, UNCSA propose tuition hikes for out-of-state students

The Board of Governors will set campus tuition and fee rates for the next academic year sometime in the spring, probably in March.

Here's a closer look at each university's plan:

Winston-Salem State

Undergraduate tuition will remain at $3,401 for North Carolina residents for the upcoming academic year, while the base tuition for in-state students in master's and doctoral programs will stay at $3,872, according to the proposal that WSSU trustees approved Thursday.

WSSU wants to raise the annual health services fee paid by all full-time students by $73 to $340. University leaders say they'll use the extra revenue to hire three people — a licensed practical nurse, a mental health counselor and a health education specialist — for the student health center. WSSU, like many other universities, has seen demand rise sharply for COVID-19 testing and mental health services during the pandemic.

The university didn't ask to change any other mandatory student fees — athletics, student activities, educational and technology, campus safety and debt service — regulated by the Board of Governors.