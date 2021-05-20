WSSU's Class of 2020 gets its moment after a year of separation because of COVID

A year later than planned, Janee Boykins got to walk across the stage at Winston-Salem State University, dressed in a red cap and gown.

Forget all that virtual stuff.

Despite masks and social distancing, Thursday's graduation for the Class of 2020 at WSSU felt like a normal ceremony in a normal graduation season.

About 340 graduates got to hug each other, show off their decorated caps and stoles, hear the cheers of family members, and even dance a bit on stage if the spirit moved them, all under a beautiful, cloudless sky against the backdrop of their alma mater.

"Oh my goodness!" Chancellor Elwood Robinson said in his greeting to the Class of 2020, a class whose students had to disperse to their homes in mid-March last year because of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, the pandemic took away more than a few weeks of in-person schooling. It led the university to move its graduation ceremony online, hardly the send-off that the then-seniors had envisioned when they started as freshmen.

Robinson told the graduates that it was the first time that commencement ceremonies had not been in-person in the university's history.