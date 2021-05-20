WSSU's Class of 2020 gets its moment after a year of separation because of COVID

A year later than planned, Janee Boykins got to walk across the stage at Winston-Salem State University, dressed in a red cap and gown.
Forget all that virtual stuff.
Despite masks and social distancing, Thursday's graduation for the Class of 2020 at WSSU felt like a normal ceremony in a normal graduation season.
About 340 graduates got to hug each other, show off their decorated caps and stoles, hear the cheers of family members, and even dance a bit on stage if the spirit moved them, all under a beautiful, cloudless sky against the backdrop of their alma mater.
"Oh my goodness!" Chancellor Elwood Robinson said in his greeting to the Class of 2020, a class whose students had to disperse to their homes in mid-March last year because of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.
Of course, the pandemic took away more than a few weeks of in-person schooling. It led the university to move its graduation ceremony online, hardly the send-off that the then-seniors had envisioned when they started as freshmen.
Robinson told the graduates that it was the first time that commencement ceremonies had not been in-person in the university's history.
He acknowledged that the virtual ceremony could not match what it means to be among classmates, sharing this important milestone.
"This is a step that gives you that sense of ending your time here," Robinson said.
That's why Boykins came.
Now an elementary school teacher in Shelby, Boykins initially balked at coming back to WSSU for graduation.
"Now that I'm here, I'm feeling all the feels," she said, moments before the start of the procession.
The cancellation of last year's ceremony was heartbreaking, she said.
"My brother graduated two years ago, and he told me, 'It's a moment you'll never forget. Go celebrate yourself,'" Boykins said.
Eric Kelly II of Elkin also came at the urging of family members.
A sports management major, Kelly graduated in the fall of 2019. WSSU only has one graduation a year, so Kelly had to wait even longer than most for an in-person graduation.
"I wanted to be a part of it. It's a great experience," Kelly said.
This year's ceremony was held at the intramural practice lawn behind the C.E. Gaines Center. Each student was given two tickets.
Thursday morning's ceremony was one of five that WSSU plans to hold. There will be two graduations on Friday for the Class of 2021.
Several speakers took note of the resilience the Class of 2020 showed while graduating during a pandemic.
"You are indeed history makers," said Jacquelyn Madry-Taylor, the interim dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, Business and Education.
