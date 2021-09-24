Young people lag behind others in getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Forsyth County, as in most of the country

Children in the state must get approval from their parents before getting the COVID vaccination, according to a new law passed in August. That has been another barrier to getting some kids vaccinated, Montez said.

The more common barrier to getting more kids vaccinated is misinformation. Earlier this month, popular rapper Nicki Minaj falsely claimed that the vaccine could cause infertility.

"There's not even biological plausibility for that happening," Ohl said. "Watch out for misinformation such as this."

Montez said she and her staff combat myths about the vaccine on a daily basis.

"There's a group that is unsure perhaps but open to it, and others who are firmly rooted in their beliefs," she said.

Besides the obvious protection the vaccine provides against the virus, students who are vaccinated don't have to quarantine from school if they come in close contact with someone with the virus and they're not showing symptoms.

Unvaccinated students may have to be quarantined up to 14 days if they come in close contact with someone with the virus.

The next group in line to get vaccinated will be the 5-11 age group. Ohl said he expects that approval to come as soon as Halloween.