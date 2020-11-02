Youngest learners return to classrooms in Winston-Salem/Forsyth. The first lessons are on mask-wearing and hand-washing

"What is on our faces?" Fuller quizzed the children.

"Do we take it off?"

"Do we share them?"

The four children in front of her, spread out on a colorful rug, shook their heads “no.”

After the mask lesson, Fuller reviewed hand-washing, covering everything from how many pumps of soap to get (one) and how to turn off the faucet (with a paper towel in hand).

One trick she and Ervin taught the kids was to sing "Happy Birthday" while washing their hands to ensure that they are washing for the right amount of time.

Fuller and Ervin had four children in person and two learning remotely. The neighboring pre-k classroom at Smith Farm had five children in person.

About 20 kids in exceptional children programs also returned to Smith Farm.

The number of kids enrolled in pre-k throughout the district is far below capacity. About 300 pre-k children showed up for in-person learning Monday and another 150 were virtual learners. The district has a capacity for 792 students.

Teressa Beam, the director of Early Learning for the district, stopped by to observe the classrooms at Smith Farm.