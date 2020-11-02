Youngest learners return to classrooms in Winston-Salem/Forsyth. Today, the lessons are on mask-wearing and hand-washing

Amid the rancor of whether children and teachers should be back in the classroom, Amira Lewis stood in front of a sink singing "Happy Birthday" as she washed her hands, getting them all soapy and clean.
About 200 pre-kindergarten and 270 exceptional children in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' classrooms returned Monday, the second wave of students to go back to in-person learning in the district. The first group was a small cohort of students in Career Technical Education that returned in early October.
This latest group of students returns as state and county COVID cases are surging and the debate intensifying on the school board's re-entry plan, which calls for kindergarten students to return on Nov. 9 and first-graders Nov. 16.
But within Tiffany Fuller's and Janet Ervin's classroom at Smith Farm Elementary School, the focus was on welcoming children, such as Amira, and making sure they understood classroom rules that would have been inconceivable a year ago, such as keeping a mask on their faces, not hugging and sitting six feet apart from each other.
"What is on our faces?" Fuller quizzed the children.
"Do we take it off?"
"Do we share them?"
After the mask lesson, Fuller reviewed hand-washing, covering everything from how many pumps of soap to get (one) and how to turn off the faucet (with a paper towel in hand).
One trick she and Ervin taught the kids was to sing "Happy Birthday" while washing their hands to ensure that they are washing for the right amount of time.
Fuller and Ervin had four children in person and two learning remotely. The neighboring pre-k classroom at Smith Farm had five children in person.
About 20 kids in exceptional children programs also returned to Smith Farm.
Before the pre-k kids entered the building, teachers met parents in a parking lot separate from the bus lot. They conducted a quick health screening with parents before escorting the children into the classroom, where they sat two to a table.
"Hi Bella!" Caroline Odom chirped to classmate Bella Griffin.
Previously, they had only seen each other through a computer screen.
"Y'all can see each other's faces now," Fuller said.
Amira's mom, Beverly Lewis, was initially unsure whether she wanted her daughter to be back in the school building. Balancing remote learning with her own work had been challenging.
"I'd be listening (virtually) to a meeting, typing on the computer and trying to facilitate her learning," Lewis said.
On days Lewis had to go into work, she took Amira to an extended day care program at Sedge Garden Recreation Center, which had a capacity of 18 children. That experience, coupled with the confidence she had in Amira's Smith Farm teachers, convinced her to have Amira go to in-person pre-k.
"She's excited today," Lewis said of her daughter. "And I'm ready."
