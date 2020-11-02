Youngest learners return to classrooms in Winston-Salem/Forsyth. Today, the lessons are on mask-wearing and hand-washing

Amid the rancor of whether children and teachers should be back in the classroom, Amira Lewis stood in front of a sink singing "Happy Birthday" as she washed her hands, getting them all soapy and clean.

About 200 pre-kindergarten and 270 exceptional children in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' classrooms returned Monday, the second wave of students to go back to in-person learning in the district. The first group was a small cohort of students in Career Technical Education that returned in early October.

This latest group of students returns as state and county COVID cases are surging and the debate intensifying on the school board's re-entry plan, which calls for kindergarten students to return on Nov. 9 and first-graders Nov. 16.

But within Tiffany Fuller's and Janet Ervin's classroom at Smith Farm Elementary School, the focus was on welcoming children, such as Amira, and making sure they understood classroom rules that would have been inconceivable a year ago, such as keeping a mask on their faces, not hugging and sitting six feet apart from each other.

"What is on our faces?" Fuller quizzed the children.

"Do we take it off?"

"Do we share them?"