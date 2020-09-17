Youngest students can go back to school full time, NC governor says. Decision is up to local districts.

Elementary schools in North Carolina can bring back all of their students for in-person learning with minimal social distancing, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

Plan A, as it is known, is the least restrictive of the three school reopening plans. It requires mask wearing and health screenings. It does not require schools to reduce classroom capacity. Social distancing would still be recommended for children riding buses.

Schools whose administrators feel safe reopening can move to Plan A beginning Oct. 5. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district is in full-time remote learning for the first nine weeks. A reopening committee of the Board of Education will meet today at 5 p.m.

Cooper and Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, cited the risk versus the benefit of opening schools to children in grades K-5

"The science shows in-person learning is so important," Cohen said. "That's why we've been so focused from day one on getting kids back into the classroom."

The local district is considering whether to move from remote learning to a mix of remote and in-person learning. Many area districts, including Davie County Schools and Yadkin County Schools, are using this plan, known as Plan B.