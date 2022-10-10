Youth football coach went 'rogue,’ sparking brawl at Glenn High, official says. League’s use of facilities is temporarily suspended.

A local youth football league will not be allowed to use facilities at Glenn High School while Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reviews its contract with the league.

Warrior Youth Sports Academy, a nonprofit organization that offers sports to boys and girls ages 5-14 years old, uses the field at Glenn for some of its youth football games. On Saturday, during a football game for 6-year-old children, several adults got into a fight, with some sustaining minor injuries, including a man who was hit with what police called a "sledgehammer prop," Winston-Salem Police reported. It's unclear what material the "sledgehammer prop," was made from.

Though callers to Winston-Salem Police said that some people in attendance had guns, it was not clear from the police report whether law enforcement saw anyone with a gun. North Carolina law prohibits the possession of firearms on school property. Police did not report any arrests.

Police spokesperson Kira Boyd did not immediately return a call.

Bryan Davis, the president of the board of the sports league, said the fight was an isolated incident not representative of a league that wants to help the community.

"I hate that they had to witness what happened," Davis said of the young football players. "And I truly apologize for what happened, and I will do my best to make sure it never happens again."

Davis said a coach for the team of 6-year-olds walked across the field during the game to confront a coach of the opposing team from Rock Hill, SC. The opposing team's coach threw a punch, which caused the situation to escalate. The league had security at the field, but the fights grew beyond what security could control.

The coach from the Warriors Youth Sports Academy has been removed from the team and banned from coaching with the league, Davis said.

"That was him literally going rogue and acting on his own accord," he said.

Kernersville Police were called in to help separate what police called "an unruly crowd." The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office also responded and remained on standby as the crowd was separated.

The football game at Glenn was not affiliated with the school district, said school spokesman Brent Campbell.

"It is common for outside entities to lease our properties," he said. "We do that in good faith with agencies throughout the community."

Based on what happened Saturday, Campbell said that the school district is temporarily suspending the league's use of facilities at Glenn while the district reviews its lease with the sports league.

The lease stipulates that the league has to comply with all state law, Campbell said.

In addition, it requires that the league “shall be responsible for the supervision of the activity it sponsors including the maintenance of order and safety of the people present.”

The lease also says that the “lessee’s privilege to use school facilities may be suspended by WS/FCS for violations of any WS/FCS’ rules and regulations for the use of school facilities.”

Police said Saturday that the investigation is ongoing.

Davis said he understands why the school district is reviewing the lease but hopes it will consider the good the league has brought to 300 young people in its programs.

"I hope they will give us the opportunity to rectify the situation," he said. "We'll come up with a better plan for prevention and de-escalation measures to show we are worthy of being out there helping our community."