In one of David Vuckovich’s math classes at Reynolds High School, some students have been 15 minutes late every single day because of the school district’s bus driver and bus mechanic shortages.

“That totals 45 hours, equivalent to 1/6th of the school year for just my class,” said Vuckovich, a 13-year teaching veteran.

On Monday, Vuckovich and other people in the community made impassioned pleas for the Forsyth County commissioners to fully fund Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ budget request during a public comment session on Forsyth County’s proposed budget.

Commissioners will have budget workshops on Tuesday and Wednesday and may adopt the budget at a special meeting on Thursday.

In May, the school district submitted a $173.1 million budget to the commissioners, which was $16.3 million above what it requested last year. It has since revised its request and is now asking for an additional $13.4 million based on the state approving a 5% salary increase for teachers.

Forsyth County’s proposed budget includes a $7.2 million increase for the school district, which would leave the school district more than $6 million short of its request.

The school district is requesting $4.4 million to adjust classified salary so that it is more in line with districts of similar size and the private sector. District leaders say they are having trouble recruiting and retaining employees because job candidates can make higher wages elsewhere.

Many speakers talked about the importance of keeping classified staff, which includes bus drivers and mechanics, teacher assistants, custodians and nutritional workers.

Vuckovich lamented that Reynolds is losing a longtime member of the custodial staff to another school district that is paying more.

“He makes the school run,” Vuckovich said. “His institutional knowledge is not replaceable. We need to show these people that they are valued by paying them more.”

Lee Childress, a 16-year teacher of exceptional children, talked about seeing classified teachers at his school slip into the restroom at 3:30 p.m., to change clothes for their second job. Some of these co-workers have left the district because they could make more money elsewhere.

He called classified workers “the backbone of our district and quite honestly, without them, there would be no school.”

Kirsten Russ, a retired teacher, talked about the relief she felt as a mother seeing her children get on the bus at a consistent time each day. A friend of hers, she said, “never knows whether the bus is going to be there or not be there. It’s irregular enough that he always has the car ready. Times have really changed, and they are not the same as when my kids attended K-12 schools.”

Before the commissioners met, about 50 people gathered at Merschel Plaza for a short rally and march down Fourth Street to the meeting where they chanted: “Forsyth County Pay Us Fairly.”

Some at the rally held signs reading “88 Bus Driver Vacancies” as a way to highlight one of the school district’s most pressing needs.

Judy Howard, a teacher assistant at Old Town Elementary School, said she has to work two additional jobs to make ends meet.

“I’m not doing it for the money. It would help, being my age, to make a bit more and feel appreciated,” said Howard, a 28-year veteran. “We count, too.”

As a Reach Associate at Hall-Woodward Elementary School, Vicky Hines works with children who need extra attention and care at a school where many children live in poverty and may not have an adult in their lives.

“With what we have to do, the salary does not compensate us,” Hines said. “I love the kids, but I also need to be secure in a living wage.”

