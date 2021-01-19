Eight apply to be on board of education

Eight people have applied to be the next member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.
The eight-member school board has had a vacant seat since early December when Barbara Burke stepped down to become a member of the Winston-Salem City Council.
The applicants include Chenita Barber Johnson, who has the backing of the Forsyth County Democratic Party. The school board's by-laws stipulate that the new board member must have the same political affiliation as the departing member.
The school board added that it wants the new member to represent Burke's old district, District 1, which covers the urban core and is mostly minority. Of the school board's nine members, two represent District 1.
The new member would fulfill Burke's term, which ends on 2022.
Johnson ran unsuccessfully as a District 1 candidate for the school board in 2018, 2014, 2010 and 2006. She has worked as a substitute teacher in the school district.
Alex Bohannon, the choice of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, and Morticia Parmon, who has the endorsement of the Young Democrats of Forsyth County, also submitted their applications before last Friday's deadline.
School board members were sent the applications earlier this week to review and rank. The top two or three candidates will be invited to attend the school board's next meeting on Tuesday.
After some public discussion on the top candidates, a vote will be taken and the new member will be announced, then sworn in at the Feb. 9 work session.
The new member will join the board at a critical time. The board has yet to come up with a process for picking a new superintendent and it continues to face challenges delivering education during COVID-19.
The board now has four Democrats and four Republicans, so the new member will restore the balance of power to the Democrats.
