Eight apply to be on board of education

Eight people have applied to be the next member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.

The eight-member school board has had a vacant seat since early December when Barbara Burke stepped down to become a member of the Winston-Salem City Council.

The applicants include Chenita Barber Johnson, who has the backing of the Forsyth County Democratic Party. The school board's by-laws stipulate that the new board member must have the same political affiliation as the departing member.

The school board added that it wants the new member to represent Burke's old district, District 1, which covers the urban core and is mostly minority. Of the school board's nine members, two represent District 1.

The new member would fulfill Burke's term, which ends on 2022.

Johnson ran unsuccessfully as a District 1 candidate for the school board in 2018, 2014, 2010 and 2006. She has worked as a substitute teacher in the school district.

Alex Bohannon, the choice of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, and Morticia Parmon, who has the endorsement of the Young Democrats of Forsyth County, also submitted their applications before last Friday's deadline.