Eight more COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth; new case count down slightly

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Forsyth County while the new case count dipped slightly last week, according to the latest update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

Forsyth was reported with 879 cases for the week that ended July 9, down 3.7% from a revised 913 in the previous report.

Of the 879 new reported cases, DHHS said 122, or 13.9% represented people who have been re-infected with COVID-19.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 102,808 cases for the pandemic since the onset in mid-March 2020.

DHHS reported Forsyth with two related deaths for the week that ended July 9. That increased the overall pandemic total to 850.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

For example, the number of related deaths was raised from four to five for the week that ended June 25, and from three to four for the week that ended July 2.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit that choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

High community level

Forsyth is back in the high community-spread level for COVID-19, according to last week's update from the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties in the high level category wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.

Over the past six weekly CDC reports, Forsyth has been listed in the high level category four times. The county shifted to medium two weeks ago and to low a week ago.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 238 new cases per 100,000 population, up from 158 for the week ending June 25; a rate of 11.5 new COVID-19 related hospital admissions per 100,000, up from 9.8; and a 2.7% rate of staffed inpatient beds being used by COVID-19 patients, down from 2.9%.

Swift said Friday he was more surprised that Forsyth went from the high to low level so quickly rather than the return to high.

“The cases and hospitalizations haven’t changed that much in recent weeks,” Swift said.

Both Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said Forsyth’s current status in the high community level category may be influenced by outside — rather than inside — county factors since it is a health-care system hub for northwest North Carolina.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks decreased from 16 to 12 in the latest DHHS update.

Outbreaks had risen to 28 as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks decreased by 10 to 176, and infected residents was down one to 141.

DHHS listed Accordius Health of Clemmons and Clemmons Village I with a COVID-19 related death during the latest omicron subvariant wave.

Outbreaks of more than 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, unchanged with 59 staff members (unchanged) and 52 residents (up three).

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 74 staff (up three) and nine residents (unchanged).

Clemmons Village 1, 14 residents (unchanged) and four staff (up three).

Magnolia Creek Assisted Living, unchanged with 14 residents and four staff.

Trinity Elms, newly listed with 10 residents and six staff.

There’s also an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services involving 17 staff (up three) and 28 residents (up seven).

Meanwhile, DHHS listed five outbreaks as being over: Trinity Elms with 10 residents and six staff; Forest Heights Senior Living Community with eight staff and five residents; Kerner Ridge Assisted Living with nine residents and four staff; Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center with four staff; and Southfork with one resident and one staff.

The latest DHHS COVID-19 dashboard had the outbreak at Forsyth County Jail unchanged at 31 infected inmates and three staff.

Statewide

There were 25,051 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide for the week ending July 9.

Of those individuals, 3,438, or 13.7%, were considered as re-infected.

That’s compared with a revised 25,562 cases for the week ending July 9, 23,786 cases for the week ending June 25 and 22,901 for the week ending June 18.

North Carolina’s total case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 2.92 million.

There were 138 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 25,395.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 971, up from 895 in the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 970 last week, up 121 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 199 COVID-19 patients, up 26 from the previous week.

The increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations is concerning, according to public-health officials, because the current dominant omicron subvariants — BA.5 (36.8% of new cases the past two weeks) and BA.2.12.1 (36.2%) — have been more contagious, but not producing a surge in hospitalizations.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 156.5 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 15.8 million and 16.7 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that “COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.”