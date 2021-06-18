Eight more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth County

Forsyth County has experienced — at eight — its largest daily COVID-19 related death count in four months.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth now has 417 COVID-19 related deaths for the pandemic.
It is the most deaths in a daily COVID-19 report since eight on Feb. 10, along with nine reported on Jan. 15.
The overall death toll is at 417, including 29 so far in June.
Meanwhile, there were 12 new COVID-19 cases reported by DHHS, following the recent two-week trend of a daily average count of 14. There were no cases reported in Forsyth for Tuesday.
For the pandemic, Forsyth has had 36,855 cases, of which at least 94% are considered as fully recovered.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
According to DHHS' COVID-19 data dashboard as of June 12, of the 406 deaths listed for Forsyth at that time, there were 245 whites, 105 Blacks, 21 listed as "other," 18 listed without a race, four Asian or Pacific Islander and 13 deaths whose race has not been determined.
Deaths by age groups are: 239, or 59%, of those ages 75 and older; 77, or 19%, ages 65 to 74; 61, or 15%, ages 50 to 64; 18, or 4%, without an age reported; and 11, or 3%, ages 25 to 49.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said earlier in June that some of the deaths reported this month represent "the case of us cleaning up old reports, so not recent deaths."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Monday the majority of recent deaths in Forsyth are not due to a change in severity or variants of the COVID-19 virus. He said the victims varied in ages.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Monday he is not aware of any local deaths related to virus variants.
Cluster concerns
Ohl, Priest and Swift said this week they remain concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.
“Even though our (case) numbers are low, I’m concerned that as we get more and more back to normal about those who aren’t vaccinated,” Swift said. “With most people wearing masks and social distancing, there was less risk.
“Now, those masks have gone away even though you’re supposed to wear a mask if you’re not vaccinated. We know that’s probably not happening.”
Priest said that “almost all of the patients being admitted to our hospitals have not been vaccinated.”
Ohl said Forsyth is considered in the minimal to moderate category for COVID-19 transmission risk. “That means we still have enough COVID circulating to make it worse than a bad flu season,” Ohl said.
Statewide
DHHS reported Friday there were 220 new cases and 20 additional deaths statewide.
North Carolina has had just more than 1.01 million cases and 13,340 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 1.9% positive test rate based on 22,692 tests conducted Wednesday. There was a 1.6% statewide positive test rate reported on June 9.
When the mostly mask-less restrictions went into effect May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
In Forsyth, the latest rate was 2.1% of about 450 tests performed Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Ohl said that local testing is down about a third from the level of February.
“The large-scale testing sites have largely gone by the wayside because of lack of interest of getting tested, and those who have been vaccinated don’t need to be tested if they have been exposed to COVID,” Ohl said.
“People think COVID is over and they aren’t doing it.”
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 475 in Friday’s report, down 10 from Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 98 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down 11 from Thursday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Friday, 4.33 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 51% of the population.
About 4.01 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 320,829 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
DHHS said 55% of adult North Carolinians are considered as partially vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 48% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS lists 178,605 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 47%, while 166,756 are fully vaccinated, or 44% of the county population.
Swift said that as of Monday, 57% of adult Forsyth residents, or about 170,000, have been partially vaccinated. Swift said another 37,000 adult residents would need to be at least partially vaccinated for Forsyth to reach the 70% threshold for that demographic.
336-727-7376