Eight more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth County

Deaths by age groups are: 239, or 59%, of those ages 75 and older; 77, or 19%, ages 65 to 74; 61, or 15%, ages 50 to 64; 18, or 4%, without an age reported; and 11, or 3%, ages 25 to 49.

Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said earlier in June that some of the deaths reported this month represent "the case of us cleaning up old reports, so not recent deaths."

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Monday the majority of recent deaths in Forsyth are not due to a change in severity or variants of the COVID-19 virus. He said the victims varied in ages.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Monday he is not aware of any local deaths related to virus variants.

Cluster concerns

Ohl, Priest and Swift said this week they remain concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.

“Even though our (case) numbers are low, I’m concerned that as we get more and more back to normal about those who aren’t vaccinated,” Swift said. “With most people wearing masks and social distancing, there was less risk.