Eight people injured in shootings over the weekend in Winston-Salem

Eight people were injured by gunfire in Winston-Salem over the weekend.

In three separate shootings, three people were seriously injured when someone opened fire on their vehicles. In one of the cases, a woman struck an apartment building on Cedar Springs Drive in an attempt to flee to safety.

Four people were injured early Saturday after gunfire erupted at a party on Gregory Street.

And a 38-year-old man whom police have not yet identified was shot in the head Saturday night by a resident after firing into a home at Green Cross Drive.

No one has died as a result of the shootings.

Woman critically injured

A woman was critically injured Saturday after someone opened fire on her vehicle and she crashed into a building at an apartment complex, Winston-Salem police said.

Police responded at 6:33 p.m. to the 3600 block of Cedar Springs Drive. The driver of the vehicle — Latoya Harris, 32, of Countryside Court — was still inside the vehicle that came to a stop inside the apartment building. The passenger — Michael Houston, 29, of Maryland Avenue — left the scene on foot and was located in the area, police said.