Eight people injured in shootings over the weekend in Winston-Salem

Eight people were injured by gunfire in Winston-Salem over the weekend.
In three separate shootings, three people were seriously injured when someone opened fire on their vehicles. In one of the cases, a woman struck an apartment building on Cedar Springs Drive in an attempt to flee to safety.
Four people were injured early Saturday after gunfire erupted at a party on Gregory Street.
And a 38-year-old man whom police have not yet identified was shot in the head Saturday night by a resident after firing into a home at Green Cross Drive.
No one has died as a result of the shootings.
Woman critically injured
A woman was critically injured Saturday after someone opened fire on her vehicle and she crashed into a building at an apartment complex, Winston-Salem police said.
Police responded at 6:33 p.m. to the 3600 block of Cedar Springs Drive. The driver of the vehicle — Latoya Harris, 32, of Countryside Court — was still inside the vehicle that came to a stop inside the apartment building. The passenger — Michael Houston, 29, of Maryland Avenue — left the scene on foot and was located in the area, police said.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department freed Harris from the vehicle and it was discovered that she had sustained numerous gunshot wounds to her torso, police said.
Police said Harris and Houston were in the vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Cedar Springs Drive. An unknown suspect or suspects approached the vehicle and began shooting. Harris attempted to drive away and crashed into an apartment building.
Harris was transported to a local hospital and was in critical but stable condition on Saturday, police said. Houston was not injured.
The apartment that was struck was unoccupied at the time of the incident, police said. The other apartments in the same building were deemed safe for occupancy.
The investigation is ongoing.
Woman seriously injured
A woman was seriously injured early Sunday when someone shot into her vehicle on U.S. 52, Winston-Salem Police said.
Police responded to the shooting at 12:34 a.m. and located Angela Speaks, 38, of Patterson Avenue, inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to her lower left leg.
Speaks told police that while traveling south on U.S. 52 — about a half mile from University Parkway — an SUV drove up next to her and shot at her vehicle.
Speaks, realizing that she had been struck by one of the rounds, continued onto the 3800 block of North Patterson Avenue before calling police, investigators said.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Speaks’ injury is considered serious, but not life-threatening, police said.
Shot in vehicle Sunday night
A victim was seriously injured Sunday when someone shot at their vehicle, Winston-Salem police said.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.
Police responded close to 6 p.m. to the shooting at the intersection of Frazier Way and Gillcrest Drive. While officers were there, police said, the victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to their leg.
The victim told police that while driving through the area, someone began shooting at the victim’s vehicle.
The victim realized that they had been shot and drove home, police said. A family member took the victim to a local hospital.
The victim’s injury is considered serious, but not life-threatening, police said.
Man shot by resident
A 38-year-old man was shot by a resident after firing into a home at Green Cross Drive, Winston-Salem Police said.
Police responded to the shooting at 10:08 p.m. Saturday at the 3100 block of Green Cross Drive.
Investigators said officers discovered that the residence had been shot into by the suspect, whom police did not identify.
Elsa Medel, 46, and Edwin Gutierrez, 20, were inside the residence when the suspect fired, police said. Gutierrez left the home and fired once at the man, striking his head, police said.
No one inside the residence was injured.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The man’s injury is consider serious, but not life-threatening.
Saturday’s incident stemmed from an earlier confrontation in the 3000 block of Waughtown Street, police said.
Four people shot, wounded
Winston-Salem police went the scene of a reported shooting at 12:17 a.m. Saturday on Gregory Street in the city’s southwestern section, police said. Before arriving at that scene, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the area.
Police pursued the vehicle, and the chase ended in the 1100 block of South Marshall Street, police said.
Officers arrested the vehicle’s driver, Treshawn Jaquez Plater, 22, of Lincoln Avenue in Winston-Salem, and found a shooting victim, Decorus Roundtree, 21, who also lives in Winston-Salem, in the vehicle.
Plater was charged with speeding to elude arrest, police said. Plater was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $5,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officers at Gregory Street found Terrian Simmone Sawyer, 22, of Thomasville, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
A local hospital notified police that two additional gunshot victims, Jaurion Chrisean Springs, 18, and Jordan Kirara Pruit, 22, both of Winston-Salem, had arrived at that hospital for treatment, police said.
All four shooting victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators learned that a party took place in the 400 block of Gregory Street, and for unknown reasons, several people began firing guns at the party, police said.
How to help
Police are asking for the public’s help in these cases.
Anyone with any information regarding these incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.
336-727-7299
336-727-7287