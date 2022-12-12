Eight regional school systems gain access to behavioral health initiative

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Guilford County Schools are among eight in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina that will participate in an initiative that will provide staff with mental and behavioral health training.

The free training, as well as consultation services, will be provided over several months through the N.C. Psychiatry Access Line, also known as NC-PAL, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said last week.

The services are “designed to ensure participating K-12 school staff have the support they need to help their students who may be dealing with mental and behavioral health concerns.”

The program is part of DHHS’ StrongSchoolsNC COVID-19 Testing initiative. School systems were required to provide free COVID-19 testing to students to be eligible for NC-PAL.

The region’s other participating school systems are Ashe County, Davie County, Lexington City, Surry County, Watauga County and Yadkin County.

The school systems were chosen “based on their indicated preferences, while maximizing access to the program with statewide geographical representation and for those communities with high needs.”

DHHS said the initiative aims to address an adolescent public-health need that has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since mid-March 2020, DHHS said the rate of children discharged from an emergency department with a behavioral health condition increased by as much as 70%.

“The North Carolina Psychiatry Access Line expands access to mental health care for children in a dramatic way,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

“Now, staff in 130 schools will have direct access to psychiatric experts who can help them better support our students.”

The program debuted in 2019, providing consultation to primary care providers on children’s psychiatric conditions and training on children’s mental health.

School behavioral health teams working with NC-PAL will have access to a child psychiatry expert, who will provide consultation and training based on the behavioral health concerns each team is encountering in their school.

Also participating in NC-PAL is Duke University’s Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences.

“The pandemic has impacted our students in many ways, including more students struggling with mental and behavioral health issues,” said Catherine Truitt, the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.