Election filings re-start on Thursday in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
Election filings re-start on Thursday in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

The filing period for the 2022 spring primary in North Carolina restarts on Thursday, with offices from school board to U.S. Senator on the line.

Election officials said filing would resume at 8 a.m. Thursday, with candidates filing at the local elections office or in Raleigh, depending on the contest they're running for.

The filing period will run through noon, March 4, which is a Friday. The primary will be on May 17.

Although past filing periods were interrupted by court rulings on redistricting controversies, elections officials said they expected the courts to make a final determination of district lines in time for the filing period to restart.

Candidates who had filed for office already will not have to re-file, although state election officials said they would automatically cancel the filing of anyone who becomes ineligible because of district lines that changed since the initial filing.

Any candidates who no longer wish to run can have their previous filings canceled by submitting a withdrawal form by March 1.

Local candidates who have already filed include:

Democrats: Paul Lowe (N.C. Senate 32), Dan Besse (Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at-large), Tonya McDaniel and Fleming El-Amin (Forsyth County Board of Commissioners District A), Richard Watts, Deanna Kaplan and Sabrina Coone-Godfrey (Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education at-large), Alex Bohannon (Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education District 1), Denise Hines and Tina Flowers (Clerk of Superior Court) and Bobby Kimbrough (sheriff).

Republicans: Joyce Krawiec (N.C. Senate 31), Jeff Zenger (N.C. House 74), Kyle Hall (N.C. House 91), Ted Kazakos (District Court Judge), Terri Mrazek (Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at-large), Don Martin (Forsyth County Board of Commissioners District B), Tabitha Hackett (Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education at-large), Susan Miller and Leah Crowley (Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education District 2) and Ernie Leyba (sheriff). 

