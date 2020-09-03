WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that people who vote early by mail should show up at their local polling places on Election Day and vote again if their ballots haven't been counted, a suggestion that experts said would lead to chaos, long lines and more work for election officials during a public health crisis.
In a series of tweets, Trump encouraged voters to go to their polling site to "see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly."
Election officials warned that a flood of voters showing up on Nov. 3 to check the status of their ballots would mean even more disruption during the coronavirus outbreak and lengthy waits. Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said it also could undermine public health efforts.
The board "strongly discourages" people from following the president's guidance, Brinson Bell said in a statement. "That is not necessary, and it would lead to longer lines and the possibility of spreading COVID-19."
Tim Tsujii, the elections director in Forsyth County, said that when absentee ballots are sent back in by the voter a bar code on the envelope allows election workers to check off that person as having cast a ballot.
That information is relayed to the polling place on election day, so someone showing up to vote would be told they had already voted, Tsujii said. If someone voted before elections office had received back the absentee ballot, he said, the ballot when it arrived would not be counted because records would show the voter cast a ballot on election day.
In North Carolina, people can check their voter record using a voter search tool on the state elections website. The record will show whether their ballot has been accepted.
In the next few days, the state will offer a service called BallotTrax, which will allow voters to track their ballot through the mail and confirm receipt. People can also call their local elections board.
After months of claiming without proof that there would be widespread voter fraud in November, Trump on Wednesday seemed to urge absentee voters to go to their polling place on Election Day to see if they could vote again, as a way to test the nation's voting system.
The remarks drew widespread alarm from various officials and voting rights groups, saying that if voters were somehow able to cast a second ballot, they could face prosecution for voting twice.
Karen Hobart Flynn, president of Common Cause, said: "You cannot test election integrity rules by breaking them, any more than you can rob a bank to make sure your money is safe."
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany blamed the media for taking Trump's words out of context. She said the president said mail-in voters should go to the polls to make sure their votes got tabulated, and if they weren't, they should vote in person.
"The president does not condone unlawful voting," McEnany said.
Trump's tweets on Thursday appeared to be an effort to clarify the earlier remarks. But they continued to cause concern for election officials who would have to deal with voters showing up at polling places on Election Day to demand information on their absentee ballots.
"His statements are intended to promote widescale chaos and confusion, and would burden election officials who would be tasked with spoiling any absentee ballots cast by voters who heed his call and also vote in person," said Kristen Clarke, executive director of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.