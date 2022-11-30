Election protest delays swearing in of Forsyth County sheriff, school board and commissioners

An election protest that has been appealed to the N.C. State Board of Elections will stop election winners such as the sheriff, county commissioners and school board members from taking their oaths of office in early December, but won't leave any offices vacant.

It's not yet clear when the state elections board will meet to decide on the fate of the protest, in which several Forsyth County Republicans say an irregularity in the way vote tabulators were shut down on Nov. 8 raises security concerns.

But what is clear is that no matter how the state elections board decides, there's not enough time to resolve the issue before Dec. 5, when new county commissioners were supposed to take their seats, or before Dec. 6, when school board members were to be sworn in.

And Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough's office said the sheriff would not take his oath of office for a new term on Dec. 12, as originally planned, but at a later date.

"I support the election process, and I support the citizens' right to protest," Kimbrough said in a statement he released Wednesday afternoon.

But Dan Besse, a Democrat newly elected to the board of commissioners, derided what he called "a partisan effort to support a meritless claim that our election process is not secure."

"There is no question that the election was run fairly, no monkey business, no tampering anywhere with any race," Besse said.

For all offices, the current holders keep their jobs until the new ones are sworn in.

Election officials in Raleigh are still waiting to receive their copy of the appeal. When they get it, the state elections board would have to set a meeting date to decide on the appeal. Those filing the protest would automatically have 10 days to further appeal any decision to Wake County Superior Court. Toss in three more days to send the state board's decision through the mail, and it is easy to see why local governments are pushing back the dates for administering oaths of office.

The protest revolves around an override code that election officials don't ordinarily share with precinct workers, but had to distribute to them on election night to shut down ballot tabulators and deliver the results. The protest doesn't cite any proof that the sharing of the code actually contaminated any election results, but wants a "full forensic examination" of the county's 108 tabulators, along with a hand recount of all Forsyth County ballots.

The county elections board voted to dismiss the protest on Nov. 23, during a meeting in which Tim Tsujii, the elections director, said that the code distributed to workers on election night would not have allowed anyone administrative privileges that could have tainted the election.

Patrick Gannon, the public information director for the state elections board, said the state board has certified the election, meaning the vote counts are final. But the pending protest means that no certificates of election can be issued to the winners of contests cited in the protest until the protest is resolved. And without that certificate, a winner can't take the oath of office.

The protest cites nearly every contest on which Forsyth County voters cast their ballots, from U.S. Senate to soil and water conservation board. Since the state's national lawmakers and members of the General Assembly don't meet until January, they are unlikely to be delayed by the protest. But many local office winners were looking at a swearing-in next week.

Brent Campbell, speaking for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, pointed out that the school board won't miss anything by the delay.

"Due to our winter break, the board was not scheduled to have any business in the month of December except the swearing-in ceremony and organizational meeting," Campbell said, adding that the schools would get the word out when a date for the administration of oaths is set.

Gordon Watkins, the county attorney, said county commissioners still have to meet on Dec. 5 to select a chairman and carry out other duties — even if the new members won't be able to take part.

On the county board, that means Democrats Ted Kaplan and Fleming El-Amin get to keep their seats until the election protest is resolved. Beyond the Monday organizational meeting, commissioners have briefing sessions scheduled for Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, and a formal meeting Dec. 15.

Kaplan and El-Amin both lost in the May 17, primary, which saw former Winston-Salem City Council Member Dan Besse chosen by Democrats over Kaplan for the at-large nomination, and El-Amin's place on the party ticket for one of two District A nominations taken by Malishai Woodbury, a school board member who chose to run for the county board.

Commissioner Don Martin, who ran unopposed for a District B seat, said he believes the election equipment was secure, but that "everyone has a right to appeal."

El-Amin said that as long as he is on the board, he'll work to keep the county moving forward on various projects.

"I appreciate the opportunity to serve the community until my term expires," he said.