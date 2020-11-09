Electric scooters back on Winston-Salem streets after two companies set to resume service

"Before the Zagster bikes and stations were removed, as they were in pretty much all other markets nationally, the National Cycling Center rallied and purchased all the bikes and stations in the Winston-Salem network," Hosey said in an email.

The cycling center figured it was a good opportunity to go ahead and expand, Hosey said, so an additional 50 bikes and 10 stations were bought. The bikes are in storage.

"We are in the process of seeking out sponsors, rebranding, repairing bikes, finalizing additional station locations and tweaking all the behind-the-scene items in preparations of relaunching by the new year," he said.

A check of the Zagster company's website showed no indication of whether or when the company might resume operations, but it's a moot point as far as Winston-Salem is concerned, at least this year: The city allows only two companies to operate here at a time.

Both Zagster and VeoRide, the other scooter company that operated here starting last fall, shut down their operations here last spring, said Matthew Burczyk with the city's transportation department.

"From the time they were operating last fall and winter to the beginning of March there were 10,000 rides," Burczyk said, noting the popularity of the scooters.