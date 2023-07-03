Elevation Church, which has a church in Winston-Salem, has left the Southern Baptist Convention over the convention's rule that only men can be pastors.

The church, based in Matthews, is led by husband-and-wife team, Steven and Holly Furtick.

Elevation began services in Winston-Salem shortly after spending $3.15 million in July 2019 for the YWCA building and 8.26 acres. The 1300 S. Main St. location is the church's only brick-and-mortar site in the Triad.

Elevation has not commented publicly on its June 26 letter to the SBC.

The letter has been reported on by newspapers and religious media outlets.

The Baptist Press, which is the SBC's official press outlet, reported that Elevation said its departure was "effective immediately."

What appears to be the main dispute between Elevation and the SBC is that Holly Furtick preaches to men and women during services. Her sermons are posted on the church website.

According to Outreach magazine, Elevation averaged a combined 26,000 worshippers per week in 2022, seventh most among Protestant churches.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the Baptist Faith and Message — the denomination’s statement of faith — says the office of pastor is limited to men.

In June, the SBC overwhelmingly voted at its annual meeting to affirm the expulsion of Saddleback Church, the Southern California-megachurch founded by Rick Warren, author of the massive best-seller, “The Purpose Driven Life,” and his wife, Kay.

The convention also affirmed the ouster of Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky. Those churches appealed the SBC's decision in February to remove them as members. Three other churches were selected for removal that did not appeal, according to AP.

Also at the annual meeting, the SBC took a preliminary vote to amend its constitution to require participating churches to have only men as pastor or elder.

According to Baptist Press, Elevation said in its letter that "you will find that our Statement of Beliefs on our website is very much in line with the Baptist Faith and Message — we have no intention of changing those core beliefs."

“We have no plans to make a public announcement on this decision — we have too much to do in reaching a world that needs the love of Jesus."