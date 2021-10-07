Elevator break underscores deeper problems at Crystal Towers

The failure of both elevators at Crystal Towers on Wednesday brings into focus the need to find a solution to the problems that ail a building that houses the elderly and disabled, local officials said Thursday.
The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem had to have parts shipped in overnight to begin repairs on Thursday, and arranged for the fire department to be a quick phone call away in the meantime, in case anyone needed help getting in or out of the building.
Dan Rose, with the local advocacy group Housing Justice Now, said some people spent Wednesday night in their cars because they couldn’t get upstairs.
One elevator was back in operation by lunchtime on Thursday, and the second was repaired Thursday afternoon. It turned out that firefighters did not have to be called to render emergency help.
It could have been worse, said Kevin Cheshire, the HAWS executive director. He’s been told that some elevator parts are no longer made and would have to be fabricated if they broke. That was one of the particular concerns over the building’s condition that HAWS officials mentioned when they decided to move toward selling the building a few years back.
“Essentially it has identified the very issue that we raised as a concern when we first brought this up,” Cheshire said. “Thankfully, in this instance the components could be overnighted.”
HAWS is still a long way from moving anyone out of Crystal Towers or selling the building. For one thing, HAWS can’t get the go-ahead for the deal from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development until the deal gets an endorsement from Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines. And Joines said he won’t do that until he’s satisfied that quality replacement housing is available in and around downtown for the 200 or so residents who now live at Crystal Towers.
“I will not concur in the sale until the housing authority can present a very cohesive plan as to where the units would be that are replaced,” Joines said. “They have come up with a plan for 90 units. They are trying to find other locations they could do at least another 80 or 90.”
Cheshire said HAWS is looking at converting the Loewy Building at 500 W. Fourth St. into mixed-income housing, with 45 out of some 100 units occupied by former residents of Crystal Towers. Cheshire said another 45 units could be built on land HAWS owns in Happy Hill.
Rose said renovation of Crystal Towers is the only option he sees that would keep the current residents from being scattered to various locations, or having to deal with landlords less responsive to their needs than the housing authority.
“The affordable housing crunch is so bad that there is no way to relocate them downtown,” he said.
Meanwhile, the price tag is getting ever steeper should HAWS decide to renovate Crystal Towers instead. Formerly estimated at $7 million, needed repairs are clocking in at $14 million to $15 million, Cheshire said, according to new estimates that are still in progress.
Thursday morning, as elevator repair crews arrived and entered the building, a woman who lives on the 10th floor called the breakdown "ridiculous."
"It is always a problem," the woman said, declining to give her name. "You have a lot of people that can't physically get around without that elevator."
The woman said the housing authority should “gut” the existing building and fix it up.
Residents protested conditions at Crystal Towers over the summer, calling out problems ranging from bedbugs to mold. The residents said the city should spend money for repairs and not sell the building.
Both Cheshire and the mayor were saying on Thursday that even a repair would require people to move out of Crystal Towers for the short term.
Joines, meanwhile, is also discounting the possibility that federal coronavirus stimulus funds could fill the financing gap for such a major repair.
If the city spent the money such a project needed, Joines said, “HUD would not allow you to charge enough rent to pay for it,” the mayor said.
A bigger problem, Joines said, is that even if the city spent only $7 million to $8 million on repairs to Crystal Towers, the city is only getting some 200 units of housing for the expense.
And the city needs some 15,000 units of affordable housing, Joines said, adding that the city wants to use bond proceeds and stimulus funds to leverage $5 to $6 for every city dollar spent.
336-727-7369