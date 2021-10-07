Elevators break underscores deeper problems at Crystal Towers

HAWS is still a long way from moving anyone out of Crystal Towers or selling the building. For one thing, HAWS can’t get the go-ahead for the deal from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development until the deal gets an endorsement from Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines. And Joines said he won’t do that until he’s satisfied that quality replacement housing is available in and around downtown for the 200 or so residents who now live at Crystal Towers.

“I will not concur in the sale until the housing authority can present a very cohesive plan as to where the units would be that are replaced,” Joines said. “They have come up with a plan for 90 units. They are trying to find other locations they could do at least another 80 or 90.”

Cheshire said HAWS is looking at converting the Loewy Building at 500 W. Fourth St. into mixed-income housing, with 45 out of some 100 units occupied by former residents of Crystal Towers. Cheshire said another 45 units could be built on land HAWS owns in Happy Hill.

Rose said renovation of Crystal Towers is the only option he sees that would keep the current residents from being scattered to various locations, or having to deal with landlords less responsive to their needs than the housing authority.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}