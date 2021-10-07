Elevators out at 11-story Crystal Towers, public housing for the elderly and disabled in Winston-Salem

The only working elevator at the 11-story Crystal Towers public housing block on Sixth Street failed on Wednesday, leaving many elderly and disabled residents without a way to get in or out of their homes.
Repair crews were on the scene about 10:30 Thursday morning to begin repairs after the needed parts were shipped overnight.
Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, said that the city fire department was on call overnight in case anyone living in the tower block needed to get out.
Fortunately, Cheshire said, no one needed to make that emergency call.
The building has two elevators but was down to one functioning elevator after one of the elevators broke down. Cheshire said he was told about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that the second elevator had also failed.
"We made phone calls to all our mobility-impaired residents, and posted notices on every floor," Cheshire said. "We set up a dedicated line to the fire department downtown battalion. If anyone needed to go up or down, they would come."
Cheshire said he was told that the problem with the elevators was that electrical boards have to be replaced. The parts had to be brought in by overnight delivery, he said.
A woman who lives on the 10th floor wouldn't give her name but called the breakdown "ridiculous."
"It is always a problem," she said. "You have a lot of people that can't physically get around without that elevator."
Members of a repair crew said Thursday morning that the plan was to first fix the elevator that had been out the longest, then fix the one that broke down on Wednesday.
HAWS announced in 2019 that the aging Crystal Towers building would be sold because it believes it can better spend the money that would be needed to repair the 1970s-era building. Cheshire said those repair costs, formerly estimated at $7 million, may have actually risen to around $14 million to $15 million, according to a study still in the works.
