Elevators out at 11-story Crystal Towers, public housing for the elderly and disabled in Winston-Salem

The only working elevator at the 11-story Crystal Towers public housing block on Sixth Street failed on Wednesday, leaving many elderly and disabled residents without a way to get in or out of their homes.

Repair crews were on the scene about 10:30 Thursday morning to begin repairs after the needed parts were shipped overnight.

Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, said that the city fire department was on call overnight in case anyone living in the tower block needed to get out.

Fortunately, Cheshire said, no one needed to make that emergency call.

The building has two elevators but was down to one functioning elevator after one of the elevators broke down. Cheshire said he was told about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that the second elevator had also failed.

"We made phone calls to all our mobility-impaired residents, and posted notices on every floor," Cheshire said. "We set up a dedicated line to the fire department downtown battalion. If anyone needed to go up or down, they would come."

Cheshire said he was told that the problem with the elevators was that electrical boards have to be replaced. The parts had to be brought in by overnight delivery, he said.