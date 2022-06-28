Elizabeth City State University to offer degree program at Smith Reynolds Airport. Program will be online with flight training at Smith Reynolds

Elizabeth City State University, AeroX and Piedmont Flight Training have created an online aviation degree and flight training program that will be based at Smith Reynolds Airport.

The groups announced the 10-year collaboration, an extension of the university's Aviation Science and Unmanned Aircraft Systems degree program, on Tuesday.

The local online program will be the same as the four-year aviation degree offered in person at ECSU.

The initial online degree program will concentrate on flight education for students from Cabarrus, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg, Randolph, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties.

Students will complete the flight portion of the online degree at Piedmont Flight Training's facilities at the airport, with graduates earning a pilot's license.

The university said that a potential student is required to apply for admission. Once accepted, the student can enroll in the aviation science degree program.

"We anticipate that students will begin applying for the online aviation degree this fall, and are hoping for about 100 students in the first year in the online program," ECSU said in a statement. "It’s expected we’ll continue to add about 100 online aviation degree students each year thereafter from the 10-county region."

Through the N.C. Promise Tuition Plan, in-state students pay $500 a semester in tuition at ECSU. It was unclear on Tuesday when students could begin to apply for the program.

Piedmont Flight Training will provide flight training services for ECSU’s aviation science degree.

AeroX is a non-profit organization formed in 2021 with the goal of creating and expanding unmanned aviation technology in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

“Winston-Salem is where I was born and raised, and it’s an honor and privilege to match the love of my hometown with my passion for higher education," ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said in a statement.

"Thanks to this new collaboration, we’re able to offer this opportunity to other regions of North Carolina. We’re diversifying the workforce, giving our students a bright, stable economic future, and supporting the aviation industry and our state all at the same time.”

One of the leaders of the effort is David Mounts, who retired April 15 from Inmar Intelligence after 12 years as chief executive and eight years as chairman.

Mounts, 58, has been one of Winston-Salem’s top corporate executives and an influential community leader in digital technology. He is the owner of Piedmont Flight Training and serves on AeroX's board of directors.

“AeroX is creating America’s first urban air mobility system that will attract companies and create technology jobs, while Piedmont Flight Training and ECSU are preparing students for aviation careers,” Mounts said in a statement.

"Our partnership with ECSU will help us prepare our local workforce and expand access to high-potential job opportunities right here in our communities.”

AeroX role

In December, AeroX received $5 million in funding from the General Assembly toward its drone technology platform. The group is focusing on what it calls next-generation technologies, including the commercialization of unmanned aircraft systems and electric vehicle takeoff and landing.

ECSU will provide student and faculty resources and expertise "to help create this low-altitude air traffic control system."

AeroX will offer two paid advanced air mobility summer internships to provide experience in the aviation industry and support AeroX’s STEM-related activities.

“We are currently seeing the biggest change in aviation since the jet engine,” said Basil Yap, AeroX's president.

“Over the past five years, North Carolina has established itself as a leader in drones with the first routine drone delivery operations in the nation happening here in our state.

"In addition, we conducted the first public air taxi — or flying car — demonstration in the nation."

AeroX's mission is "creating a national model ecosystem for advanced air mobility and a testbed for pioneering companies seeking to leverage emerging UAS technologies to grow their companies."

Yap said the collaboration "ensures we are giving our communities the education and training to benefit from these advancements in aviation to help our state maintain its leadership role.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.