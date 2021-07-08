Elsa not expected to cause major problems in the Triad.

Forsyth County and much of the Triad will see about an inch to of rain Thursday as Tropical Storm Elsa sweeps through central and eastern North Carolina.

The bulk of the storm will be to the east of the Triad, though the rain already has contributed to several local vehicle accidents, most notably on west Salem Parkway near the First Street exit where traffic has been temporarily blocked for clean-up, and at University Parkway near Hanes Mill Road.

The bulk of the rain is expected to fall between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., although moderate rain could fall until 4 p.m., said Nick Luchetti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

"The severe weather aspects of the storm will be to the east of the Triad, primarily along the I-95 corridor and as far west as Asheboro and the Sandhills area," Luchetti said.

"The projection of 1 inch remains on target, although there could be areas that get more from a band of heavy showers."

Luchetti said the Triad should be spared from most of the sustained wind gusts from Elsa. He said the Fayetteville area was experiencing wind gusts of up to 33 mph as of 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

The governor's office issued an Elsa warning at 9:50 a.m.