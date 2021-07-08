 Skip to main content
Elsa spares Triad, brings heavy rain to Raleigh.
Elsa spares Triad, brings heavy rain to Raleigh.

Tropical Storm Elsa didn’t pack much a punch Thursday in Forsyth County as most of its heavy rain and strong winds happened east of the Triad, forecasters said.

Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem received 0.23 inches of rain Thursday, said Brandon Locklear, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. The wind gusted at 21 mph to 22 mph late Thursday afternoon at the airport, Locklear said.

The weather service predicted that the storm would cause few problems in the Triad, Locklear said. The storm’s path traveled mostly over Eastern North Carolina, producing the heaviest rainfall in Wake County, he said.

Wake County received 4 to 5 inches of rain Thursday, Locklear said.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, Forsyth and Davidson counties had four power outages from the storm, Duke Energy Corp. reported on its website.

There were 23 weather-related traffic crashes in Winston-Salem as the storm passed over central North Carolina, according to the city’s public-safety communications center. No serious injuries were reported.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

