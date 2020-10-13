Employees encouraged fight between assisted living residents, filmed the incident, indictments allege

The female residents involved in the fight, who were in their 70s, told Winston-Salem police they were not injured.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to documents from the N.C. Health and Human Services, the women were in the Danby House's "Special Care Unit" because they have dementia. The documents identify the women as Resident 8 and Resident 9, and say the women were fighting in Resident 8's room as Tyson, Jordan and McKey watched. Jordan told police she filmed the altercation and encouraged one of the women fighting to punch the other woman in the face, according to a search warrant.

During the fight, the women fell on the bed, and Resident 9 hit Resident 8 and at one point, began choking her. Resident 8 is heard yelling, "let go, help me, help me, let go," according to the documents. One staff member is heard telling Resident 9 to "punch her in the face," the documents said. Tyson told police she asked who was filming the fight and wanted video of the fight be sent to her, according to the search warrant.

According to the documents, McKey, Tyson and Jordan never intervened in the fight.