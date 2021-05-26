End federal unemployment benefits now, NC senators urge Gov. Roy Cooper

Delicate balance

One of the more delicate reopening challenges facing Cooper has been finding a balance between encouraging unemployed North Carolinians back to work while securing a financial lifeline until it happens.

Adding to the complexity in recent months have been calls for assistance from employers struggling to find workers — particularly for minimum- to low-wage jobs — as consumer demand for products and services resurfaces.

“Unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic,” Cooper said Friday. “As our state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work as soon as possible.

“Reinstating the work search guidelines will help connect claimants with employers, resources and tools to help them return to the workforce.”

Cooper’s executive order apparently didn’t go far enough for Burr and Tillis.

The senators, like Republican colleagues in the state legislatures, shared anecdotal stories of “countless small-, mid-, and large-sized business owners across North Carolina struggling to hire enough workers to reopen this summer.”