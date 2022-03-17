End of an era: Closing of Wells Fargo downtown branch stirs memories of Wachovia, underscores industry-wide changes in banking

The one-line laminated notice affixed to a top corner of an automated-teller machine was hard to miss and impossible to misunderstand.

This ATM will remain in place when this branch closes. Thank you. We appreciate your business. Wells Fargo

As news goes, though, it’s hardly earth-shattering.

Bank branches, particularly those of Wells Fargo, are closing rapidly. Shuttering another, this one in downtown Winston-Salem located in the cavernous lobby of an iconic (and snicker-inducing) skyscraper amounts to a statistic, a rounding error, for a bank worth billions.

But as symbols go, it’s a doozy — even if it’s barely noticed by the swirl of citizenry that passes by each day.

With barely a whimper, 143 years of assisting customers in the center city beginning even before there was a Winston-Salem is coming to a predictable conclusion.

Continuing trend

The downtown Winston-Salem office of Wells Fargo & Co., as we learned over the weekend, is scheduled to close June 1.

Notices were posted Friday for customers who use the 100 N. Main branch; it’s just the latest in a series of cuts made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since mid-summer 2020 — remember the ghost town feel of widespread lockdowns? — Wells Fargo has closed at least 820 branches nationwide.

Viewed from above, the pandemic-related closings amount to a continuation of a trend with Wells that began almost as soon as the giant bank swallowed in 2009 the atrophying carcass of Wachovia Corp., once the pride of Winston and Salem.

Wells Fargo, in case you were counting or merely curious, has dropped from about 6,600 branches nationwide to nearly 4,800 at the end of 2021.

Some of that was from the combination of two big banks. Some can be rightly laid at the feet of a virus that’s killed close to 1 million Americans.

And some can be attributed to technology. Why would someone — who doesn’t live in the town of Bedrock — go inside a bank branch when we all carry in our pockets devices containing more computing power than what was aboard Apollo 11?

Whatever the cause or causes, however predictable the closure may be, this one downtown is worth noting.

Per the bank’s own written history, preserved online for time immemorial, the Wachovia National Bank opened in June 1879 with $100,000 in capital. Or roughly enough in today’s dollars to buy a small starter home on a lot the size of a postage stamp.

(The name Wachovia was chosen to pay homage to the name of the area — now most of Forsyth County — settled by Moravians in the 18th century).

The bank, which changed its name to the Wachovia Loan & Trust Co. in 1893, charted its growth alongside that of the merger of Winston and Salem, made official in 1913.

Wachovia’s first big headquarters opened in 1911 in a handsome building on the corner of Third and North Main streets across from the Forsyth County courthouse.

The bank opened a second “branch” at the corner of Trade and Fifth streets to serve tobacco farmers in town for markets and stocking up on supplies. It closed in 1980 and now serves as home to the Urban League.

Wages (and income) from a varied, evolving business sector, including tobacco and textiles, a regional powerhouse airline and a nationally recognized university town from a relocated Baptist college, helped fuel two more moves downtown to increasingly bigger buildings.

First came the magnificent glass-and-steel Wachovia Building, now Winston Tower and soon-to-be Truliant Tower, a half-block farther north on Main.

Finished in 1966, the Wachovia Building stood some 425 feet tall and contained 29 floors. It was the tallest in North Carolina until 1971 when the First Union Tower in Charlotte opened.

Evolution, not revolution

Deregulation and the introduction of interstate banking fueled another growth spurt which would include a 1985 merger with First Atlanta Corp.

The old glass tower would no longer do, so a third corporate HQ — the current Wells Fargo Center — was commissioned for some $80 million and opened in 1995.

The Wachovia Center incorporated Moravian architectural themes in its design including the use of a Moravian arch in the building’s 59-foot white granite tip.

The building’s architect said that the tower’s design was meant to resemble a rosebud about to bloom. Potty-minded locals, alleged grown men mostly, saw something else perhaps best reflected in its unofficial nickname: the Phallus Palace.

By whatever name, the building, like its two downtown predecessors, contained a branch where ordinary customers could deposit paychecks or open savings accounts with human tellers.

No more, not after June 1, not downtown.

Wells Fargo customers will, of course, have other options in the remaining branches, in the palms of their hands or on laptop computers.

No one person or thing is to blame; change is as constant as it is necessary.

And noting the end of in-person service downtown amounts to a blip, a symbolic final spasm marking the end of a 143-year run. Nothing lasts forever.

