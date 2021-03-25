End of the line for Cahill & Swain after a 71-year-run

That shouldn’t come as a surprise because Swain and Motsinger were just following the same retail playbook that’s been in use since R.C. “Bill” Swain and Frank Cahill opened their first store downtown in 1949.

“Dad got out of the Army with GI Bill and started working for Norman Stockton,” Swain said, referring to a friendly crosstown rival in the clothing business. “After three years, he decided he needed to do something for himself.”

Strange as it sounds compared to today’s cutthroat business climate, Swain (and Cahill) did so with Stockton’s blessing.

“They had a gentlemen’s agreement,” Swain said. Norman Stockton would carry certain brands, Cahill and Swain others. In an age when men dressed for work the same way they did for church on Sundays, there was plenty of business — divide and conquer.

“There were no department stores, either,” Swain said.

That first store, by following a formula that emphasized location, service and products, expanded through time into multiple locations. Winston-Salem, a leading city of the New South with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco, Piedmont Airlines and booming homegrown banks, created plenty of demand.

