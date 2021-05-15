Ending most mask mandates breathes new life into retail groups

"Our employees are welcome to wear masks as they want so they are comfortable. We are asking any employees who have yet to vaccinate to continue to wear protection from COVID for their health.

"We will continue to be vigilant with cleanliness and sanitation of our facilities."

Bartholomaus said Foothills isn't expanding its customer capacity "until we can hire more staff, and we're hiring all positions."

"Besides that, we are so looking forward to seeing everyone's smiling faces again."

'Personal responsibility'

Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, acknowledged they have ushered in the personal responsibility reopening phase of the pandemic.

“Certainly, we don’t know whether people are vaccinated or not,” Cooper said.

“We’re going to expect people to do the right thing, particularly since these new variants are even more contagious.”

Cooper said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will continue “to strongly recommend that unvaccinated people wear masks.”