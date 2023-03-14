The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed long-awaited limits on “forever chemicals” in the nation’s drinking water.

The announcement comes after a years-long wait by Greensboro utility officials, who said they wanted to ensure that the city’s Mitchell Treatment Plant will produce drinking water that meets the new standards after $31 million in planned improvements at the facility.

Treated water at the plant in January tested about five times higher than EPA’s proposed threshold for toxic per- and polyfluorinated substances, or PFAS, according to the city’s latest water-quality report.

Those readings would have fallen well within the EPA’s current recommended limit of 70 parts per trillion for two PFAS compounds, known as PFOA and PFOS. But the agency now is proposing a mandatory standard of 4 parts per trillion.

PFOS levels in treated water at the Mitchell Treatment Plant were 20 parts per trillion in January, according to the city’s latest update.

EPA's proposal would also regulate four other types of PFAS including so-called GenX Chemicals, which manufacturers used as a substitute when PFOA and PFOS were phased out of consumer products. The proposal would regulate the cumulative health threat of those four compounds, which aren’t included in Greensboro’s monthly tally.

Winston-Salem does not test for PFAS in treated drinking water but has been checking water before it enters treatment facilities since 2018 in anticipation of the new EPA rules, county utilities spokeswoman Gale Ketteler confirmed.

Those tests found that the average PFOA and PFOS levels in source water fall within EPA’s proposed limits, she noted.

"We have tested for the other four substances but have not detected them," Ketteler added. "Fortunately, they are not found in the Yadkin River basin, which is the source for all three of our water treatment plants."

Pointing to PTI

PFAS are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from water. They don’t degrade in the environment and are linked to a broad range of health issues, including low birthweight and kidney cancer.

The substances have been used since the 1940s in products including nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain resistant fabrics and carpets, and some cosmetics.

In Guilford, the highest concentrations of PFAS have been identified close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Greensboro officials believe most of the city’s PFAS contamination is tied to the PTI “airport complex,” and that the bulk of those forever chemicals have come from the decades-long use of foams for fighting fires and in training exercises.

Local officials also point to the airport area as the source of most PFAS groundwater contamination that eventually reaches the Mitchell plant on Battleground Avenue.

Late last year, Guilford County and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality asked about 100 residents near PTI for permission to test their wells for the presence of forever chemicals.

As of mid-November, about three-dozen residents had agreed to the testing.

When asked at the time what options residents near the airport would have if their wells contained high levels of forever chemicals, Guilford Public Health Director Iulia Vann replied that it was too soon to know.

“To us right now, this is a fact-finding mission,” she explained. “Until we have the results of the sampling, it’s really hard to say which way we’ll go and what will be available as far as either a connection to city water, treatment systems or anything like that.”

Vann, Guilford County Environmental Health Director Joe Johnson and a spokesperson for NCDEQ did not respond Tuesday to requests for an update on the well monitoring.

Greensboro Director of Water Resources Mike Borchers noted in November that finality on the new EPA standards would be critical to the city’s improvement plans at the Mitchell facility.

“We’re getting close to selecting a ... technology and we’re going to go ahead and pull the trigger on doing upgrades,” Borchers said in reference to the $31 million project that was put on hold more than two years ago.

The technology will reduce forever chemicals in Greensboro’s drinking water system to “near non-detect levels,” Borchers said at the time.

Borchers also did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.